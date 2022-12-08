Gujarat Election Result 2022: People Of Gujarat Have Made AAP A National Party, Says Sanjay Singh

With the latest trends indicating a win for the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in six seats in the Gujarat Assembly Election 2022, party leader Sanjay Singh has said that their party has ‘intruded’ Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s fort.

Adding that AAP has penetrated into the ‘bastion of the BJP’, Sanjay Singh thanked the people of the state of Gujarat for enabling them to become a ‘national party’. "The people of Gujarat have made AAP a national party. We will get nearly 15 per cent vote share in this election. Gujarat is the bastion of PM Modi and Amit Shah,” Sanjay Singh was quoted as saying in an interview to ANI.

“Gujarat is a lab of the BJP. The BJP has been in power in Gujarat for 27 years and intruding that fort was not an easy job. AAP has penetrated into the bastion of the BJP," the AAP leader added while reflecting on the ongoing trend in the Gujarat Assembly Election 2022.

The Aam Aadmi Party so far has managed to take a lead in 6 assembly constituencies. While the party won the state of Punjab with a major margin, it failed to create the same magic in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh.

According to the trends at 1 PM, the Bharatiya Janata Party is eyeing a big election in Gujarat. The party is expecting to break its 2002 Assembly election record, where it won 127 seats.

The exit polls held earlier this week showed BJP sweeping power in Gujarat for a consecutive seventh time. The counting of votes for the Gujarat Assembly elections began on Thursday at 8 AM at 37 centers spread across 33 districts.

Several constituencies including Godhra, Majura, Viramgam and Dahod have already been secured by the saffron colored party with a huge margin. The official results are expected to be out by this evening.