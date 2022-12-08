Gujarat Election Result 2022: Hardik Patel Says 'Confident About BJP Winning 135 To 145 Seats'

The counting of votes is currently underway in Gujarat. The official results are expected to be rolled out by this evening. Bharatiya Janata Party leader Hardik Patel on Wednesday predicted that his party will be securing a big win in Gujarat and will win over 130 seats.

Hardik Patel expressed his confidence of BJP forming the government for the seventh time in a row in Gujarat and will win the most number of seats ever won by a party in the state.

"The party which hurts the religious beliefs of Gujarat cannot become successful here. We will get 135 to 145 seats. We are definitely going to form the government. Do you have any doubts?" Hardik Patel was quoted as saying in an interview with ANI.

The BJP leader added that he believes BJP has met the expectations of the people of the state and given them safety and security over the years.

"The government is being formed on the basis of work. No riots/terrorist attacks here in the past 20 years. People know BJP met their expectations. They press 'Lotus' as their future will be safe under BJP. It did good governance and strengthened this trust," Hardik Patel added while speaking to ANI.

Hardik Patel also took a jibe at the Indian National Congress by saying that the part has worked against the ‘pride’ of the state of Gujarat and which is why they will be sliding away from the seats won in 2017 by the party in the Gujarat Assembly Election 2022.

"Congress has worked against the pride of Gujarat. They issue targeted statements against Gujaratis. This is why, I believe, people are sliding away from Congress. Leaders who do not have vision cannot become successful and take the country forward," Hardik Patel said in his interview.

Notably, Hardik Patel was previously a part of the Congress party and contested the election from the Viramgam. In June 2022, Hardik Patel switched from Congress to the BJP and contested against Congress' Lakha Bharwad and Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Amarsinh Thakore.

The counting is currently underway at 37 centres spread across 33 districts in Gujarat. The elections were conducted in two phases in the state on December 1 and 5. Reportedly, the approximate voter turnout in Gujarat by the end of phase two was recorded at 59.11 per cent.

Earlier this week, the exit polls indicated a clear win for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Gujarat once again.