Gujarat Election Result 2022: Congress State In-Charge Raghu Sharma Resigns After Party Loses Assembly Polls

CONGRESS leader Raghu Sharma on Thursday stepped down as All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge of Gujarat after the party's performance in the Gujarat Assembly election 2022.

The grand old party so far has registered victory on 7 seats and is leading on 9 seats. On the other hand, the Bharatiya Janata Party has won 93 seats and is leading in 64.

According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), BJP has got a total of 52.5 per cent of the votes, while Congress' percentage shrunk to 27.28 per cent. With a total of 5 seats AAP's overall percentage stands at 12.9 per cent.

Earlier in the day, Sharma talked about hope of having "surprising" results. "Surprising results will come in favour of the Congress party. BJP will not be seen in reality. Wait for the final results," said Sharma as quoted by ANI.

Meanwhile, speaking about the election results, Gujarat Congress chief Jagdish Thakor said that the party will hold a meeting soon in order to analyse the shortcomings.

"It is true that AAP and Asaduddin Owaisi were one of the reasons behind the vote cut (of Congress) during the polls. We will hold a meeting soon to analyze the shortcomings. I hope the next government will fulfill its promises," he said.