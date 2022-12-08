Gujarat Election Result 2022: BJP's CM Pick Bhupendra Patel Heads For Decisive Victory In Ghatlodia

Bhupendra Patel, the chief ministerial face of the Bharatiya Janata Party, has won the Ghatlodia constituency for a consecutive second term. Patel won by a margin of nearly 80,000 votes. Amee Yajnik of Congress was at a distant second place.

The BJP constituency of Ghatlodia has secured around 82 per cent of the votes counted, so far. CM Patel has secured 12,1133 votes, while the Congress spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Amee Yajnik is lagging behind with 13,173 votes.

Ghatlodia, a Patidar-concentrated area, which is a part of the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency, has produced two Gujarat CMs - Bhupendra Patel and Anandiben Patel. It called a BJP bastion.

In 2017, despite the Patidar quota agitation, Bhupendra Patel had won the seat with a huge margin of 1.17 lakh votes. The BJP has already announced that Patel will be given the top post again after this election.

Ghatlodia, which has around 3.70 lakh voters, became a new assembly constituency following the delimitation exercise undertaken in 2012. Earlier, it was a part of Sarkhej constituency.

In 2012, Anandiben Patel – then chief minister of Gujarat -- had won the seat with margin of more than 1.1 lakh.

To make an impact in Ghatlodia, the Congress party fielded noted lawyer and activist Amiben Yagnik whose door-to-door campaign focussed on price rise, unemployment and corruption during Patel's tenure as CM.

Besides Patidars, the other dominant social group comprise the Rabaris, who are classified as OBC and are mostly split between Congress and BJP.

(with PTI inputs)