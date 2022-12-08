Gujarat Election Result 2022: As Assembly Polls Conclude, Check Constituency-wise Outcome At results.eci.gov.in

THE COUNTING of votes for the recently concluded Gujarat Assembly Election 2022 began today at 8 am across 37 counting centres in 33 districts of the state. BJP swept the assembly polls with a record-breaking margin. The party registered a record win in Gujarat as it won 158 seats in the 182-member house. The new chief minister of Gujarat will be sworn in on December 12 at 2 pm. Assembly elections in Gujarat were held in two phases on December 1 and 5. The approximate voter turnout by the end of the second phase of the Gujarat elections was recorded at 59.11 per cent. During the first phase of polling on December 1, Gujarat saw an overall turnout of 63.14 per cent.

The BJP has announced that incumbent CM Bhupendra Patel will continue to be the CM and AAP has announced that if it comes to power, then Isudan Gadhvi from Khambakia seat will be the CM. While the Congress has not announced its CM face. Bhupendra Patel will retain his post and take oath on December 12 as the party set to win an overwhelming majority in the 182-member assembly.

BJP has been in power in Gujarat for 27 years with PM Narendra Modi remaining in the Chief Minister's post for the longest time before becoming the Prime Minister. Congress gave a tough fight to the ruling BJP in the last assembly elections in 2017.

Here is the Steps to check constituency wise result

Step 1: Go to the official website– results.eci.gov.in

Step 2: A new window will open of the Election Commission of India

Step 3: Now, click on the link ‘Constituencywise- All candidates’

Step 4: Users have to select the states in which they want to see the result

Step 5: Select the constituency from the window and now you can see the list