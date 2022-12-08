Gujarat Election Result 2022: AAP's Isudan Gadhvi Logs In Sea-Saw Trends In Khambhalia

As the counting of votes continues for Gujarat Assembly Elections, the Aam Aadmi Party's chief ministerial face Isudan Gadhvi lags behind in Khambhalia. In a close fight with BJP's Ayar Mulubhai Hardasbhai Bera, Gadhvi who made initial gains, is now trailing behind with a margin of 17,989 votes.

As the results for the same are still awaited, the Aam Aadmi Party, which joined the election arena for the first time in Gujarat, has cornered the parties this time around, despite the conflict often being between the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress.

BJP is leading with over 65,117 votes in its bank, AAP holds the second position with over 47,128 votes.

While his chances look slim, Gadhvi would create history if he manages to take over the seat. It is also important for Gadhvi to win this seat because AAP has reposed a lot of faith in him.

Iyer Mulubhai Hardasabhai Bera (BJP), Ahir Vikrambhai Arjanbhai Madam (INC), Solanki Govind Hamirbhai (BSP), Isudan Gadhvi (AAP), Chetaria Lakhubhai Lagdheerbhai (GNNS) and Bukhari Yakub Mohd Hussain (AIMIM) are the contestants who have been fielded from Khambhalia Assembly seat. Independent candidates include Ibrahimbhai Amdbhai Ghavda, Nangesh Karsan Jeshabhai, Nurmad Jusab Pariyani, Manjuben Karabhai Pingal, Hamir Makwana.