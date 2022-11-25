Gujarat Election: PM Modi's Security Breached During Rally In Ahmedabad, NSG Shoots Down Drone; 3 Held

THREE persons were arrested for allegedly recording a video using a drone and violating the "No Drone Fly Zone" during the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Bavla in Gujarat on Thursday, officials, as quoted by ANI said. The district collector on Wednesday restricted drones flying close to the event due to security concerns.

According to police, the accused have been identified as Nikul Rameshbhai Parmar, Rakesh Kalubhai Bharvad and Rajeshkumar Mangilal Prajapati.

Prime Minister addressed a rally at the Bavla village as part of the BJP's campaign for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly polls.

According to an official statement, Constable Anup Sinh Bharatsang of the Ahmedabad Rural local crime branch recognised some individuals flying a microdrone from the main road close to the Sabha grounds. On apprehending the operators of the drone and asking them to take it down, the three persons complied and took it down, ANI reported.

The bomb detection and disposal team (BDDS) assessed the drone right away and determined that it was only being used for filming, had a working camera, and was free of explosives or any other potentially dangerous materials.

According to the BDDS team, the accused were operating the drone outside the Sabha's perimeter wall and no illegal items were discovered on them.

During the investigation, the accused told the police that they were there for general photography and did not know that drones were prohibited in the area. The Ahmedabad District Police said none of the three accused has any criminal histories or police records, and they have no ties to any political parties or organisations.

Prima facie the persons do not seem to have intended to use the drone for any harm, but the police are undertaking thorough interrogation and investigation in the case. The police have registered an FIR under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 188.

Addressing a rally in Bavla, PM Modi alleged that villages in Gujarat remained neglected as the previous Congress governments did not follow Mahatma Gandhi’s values.