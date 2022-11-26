Gujarat Election: BJP Promises To Form Anti-Radicalisation Cell, 20 Lakh New Jobs In Manifesto | Key Takeaways

The manifesto was released in presence of party chief JP Nadda, state CM Bhupendra Patel and BJP Gujarat chief CR Patil. (Image Credit: @BJP4India/Twitter)

THE BHARATIYA Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday released its “Sankalp Patra” or manifesto for the upcoming Gujarat assembly elections 2022. The party called it a foundation for the next 25 years of Amrit Kaal. The manifesto was released in the presence of party chief JP Nadda, state CM Bhupendra Patel and BJP Gujarat chief CR Patil in Gandhinagar today. In the manifesto, the saffron party announced the implementation of a Uniform Civil Code, one lakh government jobs for women and several other promises.

- Key Takeaways From BJP’s Gujarat Manifesto:

- BJP announced the creation of 20 lakh new jobs in the state if they will be voted into power.

- The party also promised to create an Anti-Radicalisation cell to eliminate threats of terror. Nadda said, "We will create an anti-radicalisation cell to identify and eliminate potential threats, and sleeper cells of the terrorist organizations and anti-India forces".

- The party also promised to implement the much-hyped Universal Civil Code which ensures one law for the entire country which will apply to all religious and tribal communities. We will ensure the complete implementation of the Gujarat UCC Committee’s recommendation," JP Nadda said.

- Party chief JP Nadda announced that BJP will launch the ‘Gujarat Olympics Mission’ and create world-class sports infrastructure to host the 2036 Olympics Games in Gujarat.

- BJP also promised to allocate separate funds to poor people, education for children, AIIMS-level medical facilities, and irrigation in South Gujarat along with Saurashtra.

- The ruling party also promised to provide financial assistance of Rs 50 K for OBC and EWS students.

- For Gujarat women, BJP promised to provide 1 lakh jobs and free cycles to girls of the state.

- Nadda also promised to ensure the safety of public properties from miscreants. “We will also make a law about damages to public property. The law will be regarding recovery from anti-social elements who damage public property and attack private property”, he said.

- BJP also assured to provide Rs 10,000 crore for farmer infrastructure, Rs 25,000 crore for irrigation facilities, two seafood parks in South Gujarat and Saurashtra and other areas.

The Gujarat assembly elections consisting of 182 member seats will be held in two phases on December 1 and 5. The counting of votes will be held on December 8.