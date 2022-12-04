Gujarat Election 2022: Second Phase Polling Today; Bhupendra Patel, Mevani Among 833 Candidates In Fray For 93 Seats

A total of 14,975 polling stations have been set up for the second phase of the assembly polls in Gujarat. (ANI)

THE SECOND phase of voting in poll-bound Gujarat will take place on Monday, December 5. Voting on 89 of the 182 Assembly seats was held in the first phase (December 1). On December 5, Gujarat will hold elections for 93 Assembly seats spread across 14 central and northern districts.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 51 of the seats up for grabs in the second phase of voting in 2022, while the Congress won 39. The three seats went to the independent candidates. The BJP had bagged 37 seats in central Gujarat, while the grand old party won 22 seats. However, the Congress won 17 seats in north Gujarat, while the saffron party won 14 assembly seats.

During the first phase of voting for 89 seats in Saurashtra, Kutch, and south Gujarat regions on December 1, an average voter turnout of 63.31 percent was recorded. In the second phase, Ahmedabad, Vadodra, and Gandhinagar are among the districts that will go to the polls.

During the second phase, important constituencies include Ghatlodia, which is held by Chief Minister Bhuoendra Patel; Viramgam, where Patidar leader Hardik Patel is running on the BJP's ticket; and Gandhinagar, where Alpesh Thakor is running on the BJP's ticket.

Besides, Dalit elder Jignesh Mevani is also contesting as the Congress candidate from the Vadgam seat.

The campaigning by different political parties for the second phase of the polls ended on Saturday evening.

A total of 833 candidates from 61 political parties, including the Bhartiya Janata Party, Congress, and the new poll entrant Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), are in the fray for the remaining 93 seats.

The BJP and the Arvind Kejriwal led AAP contesting for the first time in the state are contesting in all 93 seats, while the grand old party has fielded candidates in 90 seats and its alliance partner, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), has fielded candidates in two seats.

A total of 2.51 crore voters are eligible to exercise their rights in the second phase, which includes 1.29 crore men and 1.22 crore women.

