Gujarat Election 2022: Second Phase Of Polling Ends With 58.80% Turnout; Results On December 8

POLLING ended in the second phase for 93 Assembly constituencies across 14 districts in north and central Gujarat on Monday. According to the Election Commission of India, nearly 59 percent of all votes cast in the final phase until 5 p.m. were recorded.

The voting began at 8 a.m. amid tight security arrangements across 14,975 polling stations and continued until 5:30 p.m.

According to Election Commission data, Sabarkantha district recorded the highest voter turnout at 65.84 percent, while Ahmedabad recorded the lowest voter turnout at 53.57 percent.

Gandhinagar witnessed a 59.14 percent voter turnout; Anand recorded a voter turnout of 59.04 percent; Arvalli 60.18 percent; Banaskantha 65.65 percent; Chhotaudepur 62.04 percent; Dahod 55.80 percent; and Kheda 62.65 percent.

A voter turnout of 61.01 percent was recorded for Mahesana, 54.26 percent for Mahisagar, 62.03 percent for Panchmahal, 57.28 percent for Patan, and 58 percent for Vadodra.

A total of 832 candidates from 61 political parties, including the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, and the new poll entrant Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), were in the fray for 93 assembly constituencies. Over 2.51 crore voters were eligible to cast ballots.

In the morning, Prime Minister Modi, after casting his vote at a polling booth in Nishan High School, walked to the house of his elder brother, Somabhai Modi, at whose address the PM is registered as a voter in the Ranip area. Hundreds of his supporters also gathered in the area to catch a glimpse of PM.

The Election Commission of India had set up 26,409 polling booths, and nearly 36,000 Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) were used for the purpose. Around 29,000 presiding officers and over 84,000 polling officers were deployed for the second phase of polling.

The state saw an overall turnout of 63.14 percent. In the first phase, voting was held in 89 constituencies. Votes will be counted on December 8.