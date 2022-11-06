Gujarat Election 2022: PM Modi To Hold Public Meet In Valsad, Attend Mass Marriage Event In Bhavnagar

PM Modi will attend the public meeting around 3:00 pm on Sunday at Kaprada village in Valsad. (Image: Reuters)

AHEAD of Gujarat Assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend a public meeting in the Valsad district of poll-bound Gujarat. He will also attend 'Papa Ni Pari' Lagnotsav, a mass marriage ceremony in Bhavnagar. In this ceremony, over 500 girls, who do not have fathers, will be getting married.

PM Modi will attend the public meeting around 3:00 pm on Sunday at Kaprada village in Valsad. BJP is gearing up for the upcoming assembly elections, which hold a special importance as the state of Gujarat is home of PM Modi.

This will be the prime minister’s first visit to his home state after the dates of the assembly elections were declared. After the public meeting, he will also attend mass marrriage ceremony in Bhavnagar. At around 5:45 pm, PM Modi will attend the mass marriage ceremony.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had launched the 'Gujarat Gaurav Yatra' in Ahmedabad on October 13. The Yatra is aimed at energising the party workers in the poll-bound state.

A day before the inauguration of the "Gujarat Gaurav Yatra", JP Nadda flagged off the 'Gujarat Gaurav Yatra' in Mehsana. During this occasion, CM Bhupendra Patel and other leaders were also present.

On October 12, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a public meeting at Jamkandorna in Rajkot district. He also held a roadshow after the rally.

After the meeting, PM tweeted, “Being in Jamkandorana is always special.” He also launched multiple projects worth over Rs 8,000 crore at Amod, Bharuch.

The prime minister also laid the foundation stone of the Bulk Drug Park at Jambusar, the Deep Sea Pipeline Project at Dahej, Phase 1 of Ankleshwar Airport and the development of Multilevel Industrial Sheds at Ankleshwar and Panoli.

This time, the entry of the Aam Aadmi Party, led by Arvind Kejriwal, has made the state assembly elections a triangular contest. While Kejriwal, along with party leaders, is trying to connect with local masses, the Congress party is making mass appeal through yatras.

The Gujarat Assembly elections are scheduled to be held in two phases on December 1 and 5 respectively. The counting of votes will take place on December 8.