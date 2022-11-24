Gujarat Election 2022: Muslims Face Problem Of Plenty In These Assembly Constituencies

With 46% Muslim votes, the Dariapur constituency in Ahmedabad will have five of the total seven candidates be Muslims.

AS THE Gujarat election is just a few days away, all the political parties have fielded their candidates in most of the constituencies. The candidates have been chosen by every party keeping in mind the electoral benefits, the social image of the candidate, and others that every party analyses before giving a ticket to a person before the polls.

In Gujarat, there are many constituencies where a huge number of minority candidates are in the fray for the upcoming polls.

Constituencies with minority candidates in majority

The Muslim community is represented by 36 candidates in the Surat district limbayat constituency, which accounts for 27% of the total electorate. With 44 candidates contesting the polls from this constituency, the representation of the minority is around 80%.

There are ten Muslim candidates running for the Bapunagar constituency in Ahmedabad, out of a total of 29 people running.The constituency has 28% Muslim voters.

In the upcoming election, the major parties have fielded few Muslim candidates. The Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) has not given the mandate to any Muslim, the Congress has given the ticket to six, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to three candidates, and the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) to 13 contestants.

In the Vejalpur constituency, nine of the fifteen candidates are Muslims contesting as independent candidates. As the election sees the participation of more Muslim independent candidates, there are six seats where the participation of Muslim candidates is fidgety. The Grand Old Party has also fielded six Muslim candidates. Muslim candidates account for more than half of all candidates running in the Barring Wankaner and Abdasa seats. Aslam Cyclewala, a Congress candidate in Surat (East), is facing a tough battle from his own community, with 12 of the total 14 candidates being Muslims. The Muslim vote is 22% in this seat.

With 46% Muslim votes, the Dariapur constituency in Ahmedabad will have five of the total seven candidates be Muslims. In the last election, Gyasuddin Sheikh from Congress won this seat by less than 5,000 votes.

However, the Congress has ditched the muslims in Godhra and Bhuj by not fielding any candiate from the community. The party has fielded Arjanbhai Bhudia from Bhuj and Rashmitaben Dushyantsinh Chauhan from Godhra. In the 2017 election, the BJP's C K Raulji won Godhra by a narrow margin of 258 votes.

Gopal Patil, a Congress candidate in Limbayat, said, "The BJP has sponsored Muslim independent candidates to eat into our votes. In 2012, when the competition was less, there were just a few minority candidates. This time, with the entry of AAP, a worried BJP is resorting to such political gimmicks. All Muslim candidates are from the Methi Khadi area," said Gopatl Patil, as quoted by The Times of India.

Meanwhile, Himmatsinh Patel, who trumped the BJP's Jagrupsinh by a margin of 3,067 votes in the last assembly election said, "As victory margin on this seat was low, BJP has sponsored several minority candidates on this seat to divide minority votes".