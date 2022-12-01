Gujarat Election 2022: Mini-African Village In Jambur All Geared Up To Vote For First Time | Watch

People of Gujarat's mini African village- Jambur, celebrated their first opportunity to vote in their own special tribal booth (Screengrab from ANI Video)

AS THE polling for the first phase of the Gujarat Assembly election began on Thursday in 89 out of the 182 seats spread across 18 districts of Gujarat, India’s mini-African village in Jmabur has been enjoying its special tribal booth for the first time. Jambur is a village in the Junagadh district of Gujarat.

The voting for the first phase of the Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022 began at 8 am and the voting process will continue till 5 pm across 89 seats. In the remaining seats, the voting will take place on December 5.

Rahman, a senior citizen of Jambur village, said that it is a matter of great pleasure for them that the Election Commission has decided to make a special booth. He also said this is the first time in Jambur village, such activity is happening.

#Watch | People of Gujarat's mini African village- Jambur, celebrated their first opportunity to vote in their own special tribal booth (30.11)#GujaratElections pic.twitter.com/LFrG6q8ukT — ANI (@ANI) December 1, 2022

"We have been living in this village for years. But this is happening for the first time which makes us very happy. Our forefathers are from Africa and we came to India many years ago. When the fort was being built in Junagadh, our forefathers came here for work, First, we settled in Ratanpur village and then gradually settled in Jaanwar village. We have got the status of Siddhi tribal community," Rahman, as quoted by ANI said.

Abdul Maguj Bhai, who contested as an independent from Talala, said the government keeps on helping the tribals but facilities are not sufficient. The local community in the area suffer more problems.

"I am contesting elections from here for the third time. We want that we should also go to the assembly. We get rights so that we can do more good work. We are called Africa of India. We are known as Siddhi tribal community,” Bhai said.

In the first phase of the Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022, a total of 39 political parties are contesting in the elections and have fielded 788 candidates including 718 male candidates and 70 women candidates.

As many as 2,39,76,670 voters, including 1,24,33,362 males, 1,1,5,42,811 females and 497 from the third gender are eligible to vote in the first phase of Gujarat polls. Over 4 lakh PWD voters are eligible to cast their votes.

Nearly 9.8 lakh senior citizen voters (80+) and nearly 10,000 voters who are 100 and above are eligible to vote

(With ANI Inputs)