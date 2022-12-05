Maninagar Election 2022: BJP Eyes Extending 28-Year-Long Winning Streak In Maninagar

THE polling for the second phase of Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022 began at 8 am on Monday with 93 constituencies spread across 14 districts going to polls. Over 2.51 crore voters cast their votes to choose among 833 candidates contesting the elections. Along with the 93 seats, polling was also held Maninagar assembly constituency in the Ahmedabad district. The Maninagar seat is considered to be the stronghold of the BJP where PM Modi won three consecutive elections when he was the chief minister of Gujarat.

The Maninagar assembly seat falls under the Ahmedabad West Lok Sabha seat. This urban constituency is considered as the BJP's bastion. The BJP has continued its dominance at the Maninagar Assembly seat for the last 28 years. The Maninagar seat holds importance as it sent Narendra Modi to the state Assembly for three consecutive terms. Modi won from Maninagar in 2002, 2007 and 2012. In 2014, Modi resigned from this seat after being elected the prime minister. In the subsequent by-election in 2014, Sureshbhai Dhanjibhai Patel retained the seat for the BJP.

Maninagar Candidate List

BJP: Amul Bhatt

Congress: CM Rajput

AAP: Vipulbhai Patel

BSP: Solanki Hareshkumar Hiralal

Maninagar Election 2022

The election in Maninagar will be a three-pronged contest between the BJP, AAP and Congress. The ruling BJP is considered a heavyweight in Maninagar as it has not lost the seat in the last 28 years. The Congress has failed to win the Maninagar seat since 1985. However, the BJP is facing a stiff challenge from the AAP, which is making inroads in the coastal state.

This time, the BJP has shown its confidence in former Standing Committee Chairman Amul Bhatt. He has strong RSS connections and was made Standing Committee Chairman after Bhupendra Patel was elected to the Assembly. He was a councillor for a single term and will now contest on the Maninagar seat. Congress has also fielded a new face CM Rajpur this time replacing Shweta Brahmbhatt who was defeated in the last elections. The polling on the Maninagar seat will begin on Monday while the results will be declared on December 8.

Maninagar Assembly Election 2017

Earlier in the 2017 Assembly polls, BJP's Suresh Patel defeated Congress's Shweta Brahmbhatt by a huge margin of 75,199 votes. In the previous Assembly elections, the BJP had got a vote share of 71.24 per cent whereas the Congress had to settle for 25.10 per cent. 97.9 per cent of the total votes were cast for the top two candidates. BJP's Suresh Patel got a total of 1,16,113 votes, while Congress's Shweta Brahmbhatt got 40,914 votes.