Gujarat Man Reschedules Marriage Time, Casts Vote Dressed As Groom

Prafulbhai More urged everyone to vote and said that no one should waste it. He also mentioned that he changed his wedding time from morning to evening so that he can cast vote.

By JE News Desk
Thu, 01 Dec 2022 05:16 PM IST
Read
AS GUJARAT Assembly elections began today, a voter namely Prafulbhai More said that he rescheduled his wedding so that he can cast his vote.

There are 14,382 voting centres, out of which 3,311 are in the urban areas and 11,071 in the rural areas.

More, who was captured voting in Gujarat’s Tapi, was seen wearing kurta-pyjama and was covered in Tumeric, a ritual of Indian weddings. He said that his wedding was to take place in the morning but he rescheduled it for the evening. He also added that he needs to go to Maharashtra for the same.

"I urge everyone to vote, you shouldn't waste it. My wedding was scheduled for the morning but I rescheduled it for the evening, we've to go to Maharashtra for it," he was quoted as saying by the news agency ANI.

The voting started at 8 AM in 89 constituencies spread across 19 districts of Kutch, Saurashtra, and South Gujarat on Thursday.

The voter turnout till 3 PM was 48.48 per cent.

According to the Election Commission data till 3 pm, Tapi recorded the highest voter turnout with 64.27 per cent voting while Narmada stood second with 63.88 per cent turnout. Dangs reported 58.55.

The much-talked-about Morbi saw a turnout of 53.75 per cent while Jamnagar saw a 42.26 per cent.

Among prominent candidates, Gujarat Chief Minster Bhupendra Patel is contesting from Ghatlodia, AAP Chief Ministerial candidate Isudan Gadhvi from Khambhaliya, former Congress leader and BJP candidate Hardik Patel from Viramgam, former Congress leader and now BJP candidate Alpesh Thakor from Gandhinagar South.

AAP state president Gopal Italia is contesting from Katargam constituency, Gujarat Home Minister (State) Harsh Sanghavi from Majura, Rivaba Jadeja from Jamnagar North, former Gujarat minister Parshottam Solanki from Bhavnagar Rural, Kunwarji Bavaliya from Jasdan, Kantilal Amrutiya from Morbi and Jayesh Radadiya from Jetpur.

The second phase of the Gujarat election will take place on December 5 and the counting of votes will be done on December 8.

(With ANI inputs)

