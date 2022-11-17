Gujarat Election 2022: Eyeing Record 7th Term, BJP Plans 'Carpet Bombing' In 89 Constituencies Tomorrow

The BJP is ruling Gujarat for the last 27 years and is seeking a record seventh term in the coastal state. (ANI File Photo)

SEEKING a record seventh term, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will be doing carpet bombing in Gujarat with several public meetings of central ministers and state leaders across 89 constituencies on November 18. Central ministers including PM Modi, state leaders, candidates for the Assembly elections and other star campaigners will be holding public rallies and sabhas in these constituencies to set the mood for the Gujarat elections.

Several Union Ministers including Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Dharmendra Pradhan and Smriti Irani among others will be holding "sabhas" or public meetings across these constituencies. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and State party president CR Patil will also be addressing a Sabha on Friday.

"Our party has big leaders not just at the national level alone but also at the state level and that is how the party goes into the election. We will go full throttle," a party source, as quoted by ANI said.

Apart from these, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will visit Vankaner, Jhagadia and Choryasi assembly seats and address the gathering, Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar will be in Dasada, Bhavnagar. Nitin Gadkari will visit Jamnagar Rural, Bharuch and Olpad assembly segments.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will address a ‘jansabha’ in Morbi, Gandhidham and Mandvi in Kutch. National president of the party JP Nadda will begin the campaign from Navsari and Rajkot.

This massive show of strength will include rallies with a crowd of 3000 to 5000 up to 20,000 at various locations. In the coming few days, all roads will lead to Gujarat where the ruling party which has been in power for over 27 years will be seeking its seventh term in office.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been Gujarat's longest-serving chief minister from 2001 till 2014. The state has been a BJP stronghold for a long and the party has set its sights on returning to power with a handsome majority this time as well.

However, it faces a stiff electoral challenge from the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which has named Isudan Gadhvi as its chief ministerial candidate. Congress is also hoping to put its best electoral foot forward to unseat the BJP government.

The state of Gujarat which has 182 assembly constituencies will go for polling in two phases on December 1 and 5. The counting of votes will occur on December 8, which coincides with Himachal Pradesh's result date.

(With Agency Inputs)