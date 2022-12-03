Gujarat Election 2022: EC Urges Voters To Come Out In Large Numbers For Phase 2 Polls After Low Turnout In Phase 1

AFTER the first phase of Gujarat assembly elections that concluded on December 1 witnessed a relatively low turnout, the Election Commission of India (ECI) appealed to the voters of the state to come out in 'large numbers' during the second phase to compensate for low voting in the first phase.

Taking to Twitter the spokesperson of ECI wrote, "Urban apathy continues unabated from Shimla to Surat. ECI appeals to voters of Gujarat to come out in large numbers during the second phase to compensate for low voting in 1st phase," and shared a press release by the commission.

The overall voter turnout was recorded at 63.14 per cent. The voting began at 8 am in 89 constituencies spread across 19 Kutch, Saurashtra and South Gujarat districts.

According to the data from the Election Commission of India, Narmada recorded the highest voter turnout at 78.24 per cent and Botad recorded the lowest at 57.58 per cent.

Kachchh recorded voter turnout to be 59.80 per cent, Surendranagar at 62.46 per cent, Rajkot at 60.45 per cent, Jamnagar at 58.42 per cent, Devbhumi Dwarka at 61.71, Porbandar at 59.51 per cent, Junagadh at 59.52 per cent, Gir Somnath at 65.93 per cent.

While the much talked about Morbi was at 69.95 per cent, Amreli at 57.59, Bhavnagar at 60.82 per cent, Bharuch at 66.31, Surat at 62.27, Tapi at 76.91, Dangs at 67.33, Navsari at 71.06 and Valsad at 69.40 per cent.

The second phase of polling will be held on December 5 and results will be declared on December 8 along with that of the Himachal Pradesh elections.

The average voter turnout, meanwhile, was less than that of the 2017 Assembly elections which witnessed a voter turnout of 66.75 per cent was recorded in the first phase (covering 83 seats), while the final figure after the end of second and last phase of polling stood at 68.41 per cent.

(With inputs from ANI)