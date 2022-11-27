Gujarat Election 2022: Drug Hauls, Water Crisis And Communal Clashes Are Major Poll Issues In Kutch

AS the elections in Gujarat are all set to take place in the next month, drug hauls worth thousands of crores of rupees, the water crisis in this arid region, and sporadic incidents of communal clashes have become major election issues in the Pakistan-bordering district, Kutch.

Earlier this year, about 3,000 kg of heroin worth nearly Rs 21,000 crore was seized at the Mundra Port in Kutch.

While the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been trying to project it as national security is in safe hands with the saffron camp in power, the Congress has raised questions on the failure of the state and the Centre from stopping drug trafficking.

Several cases of drugs seizure in Kutch have been brought to light in the recent past.

"The question is not about how much was seized, but how this (heroin seized last year) consignment came under the radar. What about other such consignments which might have passed without being noticed? The people of the state want to know what steps have been taken to prevent such incidents," state Congress leader and spokesperson Lalit Vasoya was quoted saying to PTI.

In its campaign, the grand old party, especially in the bordering areas, has been harping on the issue of drug menace in the state and the Kutch region being used as a safe passage by drug traffickers.

On the other hand, BJP refuted all the allegations as baseless and said the drug seizure is an example of the fact that his party, unlike the Congress, never compromises on the issue of national security.

"For the BJP, the nation comes first, unlike the Congress for which the vote bank is first and foremost. The seizure proves that the nation and the state are safe," said BJP's Kutch district media in-charge Satvik Gadhvi.

Gujarat Assembly elections will be held in two phases on December 1 and December 5 for the 182 members.

Kutch, which goes to polls in the first phase on December 1, has six Assembly constituencies - Abdasa, Bhuj, Rapar, all bordering Pakistan, and Mandvi, Anjar and Gandhidham.

During 2017 elections, BJP registered victory on four of these seats, while the Congress bagged the minority-influenced Abdasa along with the Rapar constituency.

But, the MLA from Abdasa switched over to the saffron camp in 2020 and later won the seat on the BJP's ticket.

In August this year, a murder led to a communal clash in Madhapur village in Kutch. In January last year, there was a clash between members of two communities in Kidana village during a rally for collection of funds for the Ram temple construction.

"Kutch has always been peaceful despite whatever is happening in other parts of the state. But the situation is not the same now. There is an atmosphere of mistrust among communities, and political parties are trying to gain from it," 68-year-old fruit vendor in Bhuj town Parwez Sheikh claimed.

But, Kutch BJP district unit leader Ghanshyam Thakkar told PTI that his party has maintained communal harmony in the area.

"The Congress and the AIMIM are trying to disturb the communal harmony of the area," he claimed.

"We will never allow this to happen," he added.

According to district Congress leaders, the entry of new players, like the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), has further made the poll fight interesting in the region, with minorities now having options other than the grand old party.

The AAP is contesting in all the six seats, while the Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM is contesting in two seats.

Some local BJP leaders, on condition of anonymity, claimed the saffron camp will gain from the AAP and AIMIM contesting the polls.

"In Bhuj and Abdasa, if the AIMIM and AAP respectively manage to cut even 15,000 opposition votes, it would benefit us," a BJP leader said.

The opposition Congress this time hopes to make a clean sweep against the BJP in the district.

Kutch district Congress President Yajuvendra Jadeja said the BJP knows that 27 years of anti-incumbency is taking a heavy toll on it, and they are using everything at their disposal to win the elections.

However, the AAP and the AIMIM district leadership have dubbed such allegations as "baseless".

Another key issue in the region is the water crisis, especially getting supply from the Narmada river.

The Kutch Branch Canal is a branch of the Narmada Main Canal (NMC), which originates at Kevadia and is supposed to provide water to the Mandvi area.

In other areas, such as Abdasa and Bhuj, the work for a pipeline for the canal connecting it with the NMC is yet to start, thus leaving the entire region yearning for water.

Locals depend on deep borewells, rainwater or government tankers for water supply in the region.

The local BJP unit agreed that the "water crisis" is a major issue, but blamed the Narmada Bachao Andolan for the constant delay in the Sardar Sarovar Project.

"The entire project has been delayed due to the Narmada Bachao Andolan. We are confident that once the elections are over, the work will start on a war footing to set up the infrastructure to bring in regular water supply in the region," BJP MLA from Abdasa Pradhyuman Sinh Jadeja told PTI.

On the other hand, the Congress claims water crisis in the region is the biggest example of the BJP's administrative and political failure.

"Even after 27 years, if you have to blame others for failing to provide water in the region, then BJP leaders should quit politics and sit back at home. This is the biggest example of BJP's administrative failure," Yajuvendra Jadeja said.

Senior AAP leader Ankita Gor said if voted to power, the party would ensure drinking water facilities in each household of the region.

(With inputs from agency)