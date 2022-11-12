Gujarat Election 2022: Congress Promises Loan Waivers To Farmers, 10 Lakh Jobs In Manifesto | Key Takeaways

Congress released its manifesto for Gujarat Assembly Elections in presence of Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, Dr. Raghu Sharma, AICC Incharge of Gujarat, Pawan Khera, Chairman of Media and Publicity Department.(Image: ANI)

CONGRESS on Saturday released its manifesto for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly Elections and focused on preventing the "mindless privatisation of education and healthcare sector". The grand old party, which is a distant second in the coastal state for the last 27 years, has also targeted the poor and farmers to woo the voters this time hoping to break the jinx.

"The people of Gujarat will not allow rampant privatisation of Education and Healthcare. Let's bring the change together,” Congress said on its official Twitter account sharing the 'Jan Ghoshana Patra'.

Releasing the manifesto in Ahmedabad, party leader and Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot noted that the Congress' consistent support to farmers and assured to improve their situation further, if voted to power. Congress promised to formulate a ‘Bhav Determination Committee’ to provide the farmers with the best price for their crops.

Further, the party promised to waive loans of the farmers of the state, in line with a similar policy in Congress-ruled Rajasthan and Chattisgarh. The party has also promised to change the name of Narendra Modi Stadium (formerly known as Motera Stadium) to Sardar Patel stadium.

Congress, in its manifesto, has also promised to fill 10 lakh vacant posts in state government departments, "to help the youth of Gujarat live a life with dignity". The party also promised to abolish contract outsourcing in government jobs if voted to power.

The grand old party also announced to give 500 gas cylinders to housewives. Additionally, the party will provide a discount on electricity bills for the consumption of up to 300 units. The party also announced to make medical treatment and medicines up to Rs 10 lakh free. For students, Congress promised to provide scholarships ranging from Rs 500 to Rs 20,000 to needy students.

The Gujarat Assembly Election 2022 will be conducted in two phases, the EC announced last week. The first phase of polling will be held on December 1 while polling for the second phase will be held on December 8. The results for the Gujarat election will be announced along with the results of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2022 on December 8.