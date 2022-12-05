Gujarat Election 2022: Borsad Seat To Witness Triangular Contest; Who Will Make Way To It?

Borsad is one of the 182 Legislative Assembly constituencies of Gujarat. It comes under the Anand district of the state. According to 2011 Census estimates, with a total population of 311775, 79.62% are rural and 20.38% are urban.

The proportions of Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) to the total population are 3.67 and 0.46, respectively. According to the voter list from 2022, this seat has 264 voting places and 258572 registered voters.

In addition to numerous other independent candidates, significant contenders in the Borsad constituency of the Gujarat Assembly elections in 2022 included Rajendrasinh Parmar (INC), Manish Patel (AAP), and Ramanbhai Solanki (BJP).

Last Year's election

Patel Mitesh Rameshbhai (bakabhai), a candidate for the Bharatiya Janata Party, defeated Indian National Congress candidate Bharatbhai Madhavsinh Solanki in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections with a margin of 197718 votes. In 2017, Ramanbhai Bhikhabhai Solanki of the Bharatiya Janata Party lost to Parmar Rajendrasinh Dhirsinh of the Indian National Congress by a margin of 11468 votes.