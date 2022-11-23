Gujarat Election 2022: BJP Suspends 12 More Rebel MLAs For Contesting As Independent Candidates

The Bharatiya Janata Party has suspended 12 rebel MLAs in a disciplinary action as they had filed nominations as independent candidates after being denied tickets by BJP ahead of Gujarat Assembly elections 2022.

All these candidates were seeking tickets in the Assembly election. Earlier the party suspended seven rebel MLAs on Sunday and this is the second list of the suspended MLAs.

“These MLAs have been suspended for six years for having indulged in antiparty activities," a BJP communication reveals quoting state president CR Patil.

Among the top candidates who have been suspended by the party include Dinubhai Patel from Padra, Madhubhai Shrivastav from Vaghodia, and Kuldeep Sinh Raul. All three ministers belong to the Vadodara district.

BJP suspended B Pagi from Shahera in the Panchmahal district, Dhawal Sinh Jhala from the Aravalli district, and Ram Sinh Thakor from the Mehsana district of Gujarat.

Two MLAs were suspended from each constituency of Anand, Banaskantha, and Mahisagar. Manavjibhai Desai and L Thakor are from Banaskantha, SM Baant and JP Patel are from Mahisagar and Ramesh Jhala and Amarshi Bhai Jhala have also been suspended from Anand district.

BJP has denied tickets to 42 sitting MLAs and seeking its seventh term in the office. Also, the party’s prominent leaders from Gujarat including former Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, former deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel, and party chief CR Patil had expressed the desire not to contest the upcoming elections.

In the 2017 Gujarat elections, the BJP seized 99 seats out of a total of 182 seats. BJP has been in power for the last 27 years with PM Narendra Modi being the longest-serving chief minister of the state.

The Gujarat Assembly elections 2022 will be held in two phases on December 1 and December 5.

Voting for 89 seats will be held in the first phase and for the rest 93 seats in the second phase of the Assembly elections. The counting of votes will be held on December 8 along with Himachal Pradesh.

