Gujarat Assembly Election 2022: Alpesh Kathiriya To Contest From Varachha Road Seat, All You Need To Know About AAP Candidate

In the Gujarat Assembly Polls 2022, Alpesh Kathiriya, a very prominent leader, who joined Aam Aadmi Party has been fielded from the Patidar-dominated Varachha Road seat in Surat city, currently held by former minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Kishor Kanani.

Kathiriya was part of the 2015 agitation for reservation to the community in Gujarat and before the onset of Gujarat Polls 2022, he was given a ticket by AAP in October, this year.

He was convener of Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS), an outfit that had organised state-wide agitation demanding Other Backward Class (OBC) status and reservation in government jobs and educational institutions to the youth from the Patidar community.

Kathiriya after joining the party said all of them feel that AAP will provide them with the right forum to work for the cause of nation-building through social work.

“All of us will have to come forward in this struggle for the community, for our pride, for the nation, for better education, health and corruption-free good governance. Your support is required,” Kathiriya said in his address at the election rally following his induction.

Meanwhile, Kathiriya is a close aid of Hardik Patel, a former convener of PAAS, who jumped into the political arena by first joining the Congress and served as its working president before resigning to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Alpesh, for the Patidar reservation agitation in Surat, has also been jailed after a was registered against him by the Surat police, later he was released. He was formerly associated with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).