Gujarat Election 2022: AAP’s Entry In Surat May Pose A Challenge For BJP; Kejriwal Targets Textile And Industry Leaders

THE FIGHT for power among the parties that are competing with one another has begun ahead of the Gujarat Assembly election, which is scheduled to be held in two phases in the first week of December. On Sunday, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal made yet another prediction that party will win seven to eight seats in 'diamond city' Surat.

AAP, which is showing confidence in winning the election in the Surat constituency, told textile traders of the city that AAP will make the city a "garment hub" of the country with an export-oriented integrated textile park and the creation of thousands of jobs.

The AAP convener urged government employees, who are seeking the old pension scheme among other demands to support his party to form a government in the state. While seeking their support, Kejriwal promised to implement the old pension scheme for them by January 31 next year.

The AAP ruling party in Delhi posed a challenge to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the south Gujarat region in the coming Assembly elections. However, BJP has always been a stronghold in Surat. In 2017, BJP took control of the Surat district after winning 14 out of 16 Legislative Assembly seats including Patidar-dominated Varachha, Kamrej and Katargam. The only two constituencies where BJP lost to Congress were Mangrol and Mandvi.

Surat district has 16 Legislative Assembly seats out of 182 of the state, the second highest after Ahmedabad. It’s due to this reason that the district plays an important role in deciding the fate of Gujarat elections.

AAP made an entry in Gujarat by winning 27 seats in the municipal corporation in the diamond city in 2021 and with this AAP has emerged as the opposition in the corporation. This could impact the prospect of the upcoming elections in the state. Meanwhile, the Gujarat state is a BJP stronghold because the saffron party has been ruling it for the past 27 years.

Elections to the 182-member Assembly in Gujarat will take place in two phases, on December 1 and December 5. 89 seats will go for polls in the first round of voting, while the remaining 93 seats will be in the second round. The counting of votes will take place on December 8 along with Himachal Pradesh.