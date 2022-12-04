Gujarat Election: 16 Seats In Ahmedabad Crucial For BJP As AAP And AIMIM Join Contest

AMID the ongoing election in Gujarat, there are sixteen urban assembly seats in Ahmedabad city, where voting will be held in the second phase of the polls on Monday. This is considered crucial for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), as the saffron party has always enjoyed an upper hand in the elections since 1990.

The electoral tussle has become more interesting because of the entry of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which has fielded candidates in all 16 assembly seats, and the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), which is contesting four seats. Notably, the grand old party also increased its tally to four in 2017 after winning two in the 2012 election.

The political scientists claim that the BJP, which currently holds 12 out of these 16 seats, will win most of them and that the presence of the AAP in the election won’t make any impact. The sixteen assembly seats in Ahmedabad will be won by the BJP, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is holding continuous rallies in these cities ahead of the second phase of the polls. PM Modi led a 30-kilometer-long road show through 13 assembly constituencies in Ahmedabad.He also held a 10-kilometre-long road show that will also impact voting behaviour in the upcoming election in the state.

Maninagar, from which PM Modi contested Assembly membership from 2002 to 2014, is an important seat in the state, and the community has also given us two chief ministers after Modi became prime minister: Bhupendra Patel and Anandiben Patel.

Bhupendra Patel won the election despite the huge Patidar agitation, and the saffron brigade has already made it public that Patel will be the chief minister if the BJP wins in the state. This constituency is considered a bastion of the BJP. In the last assembly polls, the BJP bagged 14 seats and the Congress got two seats—Dariyapur and Danilimda. In 2017, the Congress improved its tally to four seats: Bapunagar, Jamalpur-Khadia, Dariyapur, and Danilimda.