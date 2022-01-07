Ahmedabad | Jagran News Desk: Gujarat on Friday imposed night curfew in 10 cities all over the state between 10 PM to 6 AM. These cities are Ahmedabad, Surat,Vadodara, Rajkot,Gandhinagar, Junagadh, Jamnagar, Bhavnagar, Anand and Nadiad.

“Political/social programs, weddings to have max 400 person capacity in open and 50 per cent of space capacity in closed venues;100 persons allowed in funerals,” Gujarat Chief Minister Office announced in a statement on Friday.

75 per cent functionality allowed at public establishments

Shops, spas, shopping complexes, hotels and restaurants are allowed to function till 10 pm, with respect to the night curfew restrictions, with 75 per cent capacity.

“75 per cent capacity approved in govt/private AC non-buses, 50 per cent capacity approved in cinema halls, gyms, swimming pools, libraries, etc,” the government statement added.

The educational institutions in Gujarat will remain closed till Jan 31, the state government announced on Friday.

