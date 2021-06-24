Gujarat COVID-19 Restrictions: The CMO in a statement said that the night curfew timings for the 18 cities have been reduced by an hour. It said that the curfew will now begin at 10 pm and continue till 8 am.

Ahmedabad | Jagran News Desk: The Gujarat government on Thursday evening said that coronavirus-induced restrictions, including night curfew, will continue in eight Municipal Corporations and 18 cities of the state, including Vapi, Ankleshwar, Mehsana and Gandhinagar.

However, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) in a statement said that the night curfew timings for the 18 cities have been reduced by an hour. It said that the curfew will now begin at 10 pm and continue till 8 am.

Lockdown-like restrictions were imposed in the state earlier this year after it emerged as a coronavirus hotspot in India. However, earlier this month, the state government lifted several restrictions, allowing offices to function with 100 per cent staff from June 7.

Later on June 9, the Gujarat government also allowed hotels, restaurants, gyms and religious places to reopen in the state with "limited attendance". It also said that public parks, gardens and libraries can operate in Gujarat from 6 am to 7 pm.

Political, social, religious and cultural gatherings were also allowed in the state with a maximum of 50 people. It also said that gyms can reopen with 50 per cent capacity by ensuring strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols.

"All shops, commercial units, corner shops, shopping complexes, market yards, hair cutting salons, beauty parlors and other commercial activities can continue to operate from 9 am to 7 pm during this period, i.e., with a relaxation of one hour in the existing time limit," the Gujarat government had said in an order on June 9.

Meanwhile, Gujarat's caseload and toll pushed to 8.22 lakh and 10,040 on Wednesday after the state reported 138 new COVID-19 cases and three casualties. As per the state health department, 8.07 lakh COVID-19 patients have recovered from the infection in Gujarat while over 2.34 crore doses of vaccines have been administered in the state.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma