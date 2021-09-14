The Gujarat government has decided to impose a night curfew in 8 major cities including Vadodara, Gandhinagar, Surat, and Rajkot in the wake of increasing COVID-19 cases in the state.

Gandhinagar | Jagran News Desk: The Gujarat government has announced a night curfew in eight major cities of the state from September 15 to September 25. The night curfew will remain imposed in eight cities of the state for another 10 days. The decision has been taken keeping in mind the increasing COVID-19 cases in the state. The cities where the night curfew will be imposed include Vadodara, Gandhinagar, Surat, and Rajkot. The timings of the night curfew will be from 11 pm to 6 am.

The full list of the eight cities where the new guidelines will be implemented are - Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Rajkot, Jamnagar, Bhavnagar, Junagadh and Gandhinagar.

Earlier, the state government had announced relaxations in night curfew time in the above-listed eight cities during Krishna Janmashtami and Ganesh Utsav. During the festivals instead of usual 11 pm, the night curfew was imposed from 1 am. The relation was given on August 30 to facilitate the celebration of Janmashtami.

For the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, the night curfew was imposed from 12 pm. The relaxation was given from September 9 to September 19 in the cities of Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Rajkot, Surat, Bhavnagar, Jamnagar, Gandhinagar, and Junagadh.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha