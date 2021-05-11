Gujarat COVID Restrictions: Night curfew across state extended till May 18; know timings and other details here
Night curfew in Gujarat extended in 36 cities. The decision was taken by the state government to control the surge in COVID cases in the state. Read on to know the timings and more.
New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Gujarat government has decided to extend the night curfew imposed in 36 cities for a week. Yes, as per the latest tweet of ANI, the state government has taken the step to increase the night curfew till May 18.
COVID19| Night curfew (8pm-6am) in 36 cities of Gujarat extended for a week till May 18— ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2021
The curfew starts from 8 pm at night and goes on till 6 am in the morning. Earlier the Chief Minister of Gujarat Vijay Rupani had extended the night curfew till May 12 to keep the COVID-19 spread in check and now since the second strain of the virus is getting even more intense, this latest decision has been made.
Along with the night curfew, the state government had also implemented some restrictions during the day till May 12. Take a look at the rules and restrictions imposed:
- Transport busses will be functional with 50 per cent capacity
- Schools, colleges and other institutions will remain closed
- Other public places like gyms, cinema halls, parks and more will also remain shut.
- Inter-state and intra-state travel is allowed.
Meanwhile, in order to keep a track of the 'third wave' hitting the country, Rupani held a meeting with healthcare experts and scientists on May 10. He even appealed everyone to get vaccinated as it is one of the strongest ways to deal with COVID-19.
On the other hand, talking about the coronavirus cases in Guajrat, as of Monday, there have been 11,592 new cases and 117 deaths reported in the state. This took the overall toll of the state to 6,92,604.
