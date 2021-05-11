The curfew starts from 8 pm at night and goes on till 6 am in the morning. Earlier the Chief Minister of Gujarat Vijay Rupani had extended the night curfew till May 12 to keep the COVID-19 spread in check and now since the second strain of the virus is getting even more intense, this latest decision has been made.





Along with the night curfew, the state government had also implemented some restrictions during the day till May 12. Take a look at the rules and restrictions imposed:

Transport busses will be functional with 50 per cent capacity

Schools, colleges and other institutions will remain closed

Other public places like gyms, cinema halls, parks and more will also remain shut.

Inter-state and intra-state travel is allowed.

Meanwhile, in order to keep a track of the 'third wave' hitting the country, Rupani held a meeting with healthcare experts and scientists on May 10. He even appealed everyone to get vaccinated as it is one of the strongest ways to deal with COVID-19.

On the other hand, talking about the coronavirus cases in Guajrat, as of Monday, there have been 11,592 new cases and 117 deaths reported in the state. This took the overall toll of the state to 6,92,604.