Ahmedabad | Jagran News Desk: In wake of the rise in COVID-19 cases in the state, the Gujarat government on Wednesday extended the night curfews in four major for 15 more days. Now, the night curfew in Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara and Rajkot will remain in place till April 15. The order came on the last day of the restrictions imposed by the authorities earlier this month.

"The night curfew will continue in Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara and Rajkot between 9 pm and 6 am till 15 April", according to the Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department, Gujarat government. The Gujarat government has also extended the implementation of the Centre's guidelines on testing, tracing and treatment and other measures by another month till 30 April.

"Considering the prevalence of the virus spread, the state government has decided to keep the Covid-19 Transition Control Guidelines of the Central Government unchanged till 30 April", the Additional Chief Secretary said.

List of districts where night curfew has been imposed:

Surat: The Gujarat government had imposed a night curfew earlier this month till March 31 in the district following the rise in active COVID-19 cases in Surat. The night curfew has been extended till April 15 as the district continues to be a major contributor to COVID-19 cases in the state. During the last 24 hours, Surat has reported 644 new COVID-19 cases, which is the highest among the districts in Gujarat.

The government had on 16 March increased the timing of the night curfew by two hours due to a surge in coronavirus cases. Local authorities later decided to increase that timing by another one hour. This is the seventh extension of the night curfew, which first came into force in November 2020 after a spike in Covid-19 cases in these cities post-Diwali.

Gujarat on Tuesday reported 2,220 fresh Covid-19 infections, taking its tally to 3,05,338. The four major cities alone accounted for nearly 70% of the cases on Tuesday. According to data from the health ministry, the active cases of Covid-19 in Gujarat are 12,041. The total cured, discharged and migrated cases are 2,86,577, the death toll is 4,500. Ahmedabad reported five deaths, Surat four, and Vadodara one. Surat led with 644 new cases, followed by Ahmedabad with 613, Vadodara 257, Rajkot 207 among other districts.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan