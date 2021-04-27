Gujarat COVID Restrictions: The 9 cities where fresh restrictions were imposed are Himmatnagar, Palanpur, Navsari, Valsad, Porbandar, Botad, Viramgam, Chhota Udaipur and Veraval-Somnath.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In wake of the rising COVID-19 cases across the country when almost every state is witnessing a surge in the COVID-19 graph, the Gujarat government on Tuesday announced a fresh set of restrictions and extended the night curfew to 29 cities of the state including 8 major cities. The night curfew will be imposed from 8 pm in the evening and will remain in force till 6 am in the next morning. The 9 cities where fresh restrictions were imposed are Himmatnagar, Palanpur, Navsari, Valsad, Porbandar, Botad, Viramgam, Chhota Udaipur and Veraval-Somnath.

The night curfew from 8 pm to 6 am was already in place since April 7 in 20 cities, including Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot and Vadodara. The state government also announced new restrictions in these 29 cities, including the closure of restaurants, swimming pools, cinema halls, shopping complexes and water parks, till May 5. It also announced curbs on APMCs, public transport, religious gatherings, funerals and marriage functions across the state.

Here's what's allowed and what's not?

What's allowed?

All essential services and factories will continue to function.

Market yards trading in vegetables and fruits will be allowed to function.

Only 20 people will be allowed at a funeral.

The upper limit for marriage gatherings is 50.

Public transport buses across the state would function with 50 per cent capacity

What's not allowed?

Restaurants

Swimming pools

Cinema halls

Shopping complexes

Water parks

Beauty parlours

Gardens

Salons

Gyms

Auditoriums

Shopping malls

All the APMCs (agriculture produce market committees) across the state will also remain closed, and only.

All religious places in the state will also remain shut for the public

Gujarat's COVID-19 tally crossed the 5-lakh mark on Monday to reach 5,10,373 with the addition of 14,340 new cases, the highest rise in a single day so far. With a record 158 fatalities in a day, the COVID-19 toll in Gujarat rose to 6,486.

