New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Gujarat government on Tuesday announced night curfews in four metro cities in wake of the rising COVID-19 cases in the state. In the latest order, the Gujarat government said that night curfew will be implemented in Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara and Rajkot from 10 pm to 6 am starting from today till March 31.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan