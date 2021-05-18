Gujarat COVID Restrictions: Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani said the government will take a call on whether to extend the night curfew and other curbs beyond May 20 after assessing the COVID-19 situation.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Gujarat government on Monday night announced the extension of the ongoing night curfew in the state's 36 cities, including nine metros like Ahmedabad, Surat and Vadodara, for three more days in the wake of the rising COVID-19 cases in the state. The limited restrictions, including the curfew between 8 pm and 6 am will now remain in force till May 20.

"Restrictions currently in force in other parts of Gujarat except these 36 cities will also continue between 6 am on May 18 till 6 am on May 20. The government has only ordered the continuation of essential services and activities during these three days, in accordance with the Centre's guidelines", the order by the Gujarat government said.

Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani said the government will take a call on whether to extend the night curfew and other curbs beyond May 20 after assessing the COVID-19 situation. The chief minister also thanked the industry and the people for extending their support to the government, saying the joint effort has paid off as the number of COVID-19 cases has seen a decline.

The decision to extend the COVID-19-induced night curfew was taken after Gujarat on Monday reported 7,135 new coronavirus positive cases, taking its infection count to 7,59,754, while 81 deaths increased the toll in the state to 9,202.

What remains allowed and what is not allowed during the Gujarat night curfew:

Services directly associated with the operation of COVID-19 and those specified as essential and urgent will not be affected.

Medical, paramedical and allied health services, oxygen production and distribution systems will also continue.

The government has decided to allow shops of eyeglasses to remain open under the category of medical and health-related services.

Distribution and sale of dairy, milk, vegetables, fruits and home delivery services of vegetables will continue in these 36 cities so that normal life is not affected.

Offices will have to ensure that the employee strength remains only 50 per cent on working days.

All types of manufacturing/ industrial units, construction, and raw material supply units will continue to operate with strict adherence to the COVID-19 guidelines.

A maximum of 50 persons will be allowed to attend marriages while 20 persons can attend a funeral/burial.

