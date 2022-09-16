Gujarat Congress Working President Jignesh Mevani Sentenced To Six Months In Jail In 2016 Rioting Case

A COURT in Ahmedabad on Friday sentenced Gujarat Congress's working president and MLA Jignesh Mevani and 18 others to six months simple imprisonment in a 2016 case of rioting.

A case was registered against Mevani and 19 others at the University police station in Ahmedabad for tagging road blockade to press their demand that an under-construction building of the law department of Gujarat University is named for Dr B R Ambedkar.

Meanwhile, Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate P N Goswami, who also imposed a fine on Mevani and others, suspended their sentence till October 17 to enable them to file appeals.

A First Investigation report (FIR) was registered against Mevani and 19 others under Indian Penal Code sections 143 (unlawful assembly) and 147 (rioting) as well as sections of the Gujarat Police Act.

Meanwhile, one of the accused had died during the pendency of the case.

Mevani is a prominent Dalit leader who won the 2017 Assembly election as an independent with the support of Congress. He was made a working president of the party's Gujarat unit.

Earlier this week, Mevani was attacked during a public meeting in Ahmedabad. His team took to Twitter and claimed that he was attacked by the goons of the former home minister of Gujarat Pradipsinh Jadeja.

"Vadgam MLA Jignesh Mevani attacked by Gujarat's ex-home minister Pradipsinh Jadega's goon at a public meeting in Ahmedabad's Vastral area in presence of police," his social media team wrote.

Vadgam MLA Jignesh Mevani attacked by Gujarat's ex home minister Pradipsinh Jadega's goon at a public meeting in Ahmedabad's Vastral area in presence of police.



-social media team pic.twitter.com/28Ya74q0e3 — Jignesh Mevani (@jigneshmevani80) September 12, 2022

Earlier, in May 2022, Mevani along with 12 others was sentenced to three months imprisonment and a fine of Rs 1,000 under section 143 Indian Penal Code (IPC) over a 2017 case of carrying out Azadi march without permission.

Mevani and his associates led an 'Azadi Kooch' from Mehsana to Dhanera of the neighbouring Banaskantha district in 2017.

In 2017, the Mehsana police registered a case of unlawful assembly against Mevani and others under Section 143 of the Indian Penal Code.

(With inputs from the agency)