Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel Sacks 2 Ministers Ahead Of 2022 Assembly Elections

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on late Saturday night made two key changes in his cabinet and sacked two of his ministers - Rajendra Trivedi and Purnesh Modi - months ahead of the crucial assembly elections in the state. While Trivedi held the revenue portfolio, Modi was in charge of the road and building department.

It was not clear immediately why the two ministers were sacked, but media reports suggest that the action was taken against them following "complaints of inefficiency and corruption". Now Patel will handle both the portfolios.

"Party leaders were unhappy with the ministers being less efficient in dealing with complaints as much as they were concerned about their own publicity," The Indian Express quoted BJP sources as saying.

Meanwhile, Patel has assigned Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi the additional responsibility of revenue as its MoS. Jagdish Panchal, Minister of State for Industries and Forest and Environment, will be the MoS for road and building department.

Trivedi will now only handle the disaster management, law and justice, legislative and parliamentary affairs department, while Modi will continue to hold charge of the transport, civil aviation, tourism and pilgrimage development departments.

Assembly elections will be held in Gujarat in December this year. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which has been ruling Gujarat since 1998, would look to retain power in the state under Patel amid challenges from Congress and the new entrant Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Patel, 60, had replaced Vijay Rupani as the Chief Minister of Gujarat in September last year after the BJP top brass asked the entire Gujarat cabinet to resign. However, Rupani has hinted that he might contest the 2022 assembly elections if the party asks him to do so.

"If the party asks, I will contest the Assembly elections, or will continue to work as a committee party worker to ensure that party returns to power in the state," Rupani said on Saturday after offering prayers at Goddess Ambaji temple in the Banaskantha district.