Breaking News Today, December 12 LIVE Updates: Gujarat Decks Up For Bhupendra Patel's Oath-Taking Ceremony

Gokhale Wrongly Charged Under RP Act: TMC

The TMC leader was arrested over a tweet on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Morbi after a bridge collapse there. The tweet was found to be based on fake information, according to the Press Information Bureau (PIB) which issued a 'fact check' over it.

The TMC has alleged that Gokhale was charged under section 125 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 which relates to promoting enmity between classes in connection with an election.