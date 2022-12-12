Breaking News Today, December 12 LIVE Updates: Gujarat Decks Up For Bhupendra Patel's Oath-Taking Ceremony

-
10:30 AM
Jyotiraditya Scindia Visits Delhi's IGI Airport
Amid reports of massive crowd and delays at security check in at Delhi Airport, Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia makes a surprise visit to Terminal 3 of the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport.
-
10:25 AM
Jacqueline Fernandez To Appear In Patiala House Court
Actor Jacqueline Fernandez reaches Patiala House Court in Delhi to appear in connection with the Rs 200 crores money laundering case involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.
-
10:21 AM
Gujarat Has Created History: Sarbananda Sonowal
"I want to thank the people of Gujarat for giving immense support to BJP. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gujarat has created history. I also want to thank each and every BJP worker," says Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.
-
10:01 AM
Gujarat Oath-taking Ceremony: Ahmedabad Ready To Welcome BJP Leaders
BJP Mahila Morcha prepares to welcome BJP leaders to Ahmedabad for the oath-taking ceremony of Bhupendra Patel as Gujarat CM and his cabinet ministers.
Gujarat | BJP Mahila Morcha welcomes leaders arriving at Ahmedabad airport to attend the swearing-in ceremony of CM-designate Bhupendra Patel. pic.twitter.com/Vy1jhkbNMi— ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2022
-
09:19 AM
Air Quality Still 'Very Poor' In Delhi
The air quality in Delhi remained in the 'very poor' category with AQI recorded at 301 today. The areas near Delhi University saw an AQI of 314. As the mercury dropped in the national capital the smog levels increased. In the NCR region, the air quality peaked in Noida with an AQI of 351. The AQI in Gurugram was recorded at 156.
-
09:13 AM
Gujarat CM Oath LIVE: 20 Cabinet Ministers Likely To Be Sworn In
At least 20 ministers are expected to be sworn in in the Gujarat Cabinet along with Bhupendra Patel. In the recently concluded Gujarat Assembly election, BJP won a record 156 seats in PM Modi's home state. It is the highest number of seats any party has won after the formation of the state in the year 1960. The BJP's seventh consecutive Assembly poll win in Gujarat is its biggest since the founding of this state in 1960.
-
09:04 AM
PM Modi, Amit Shah To Attend
The oath-taking ceremony in Gujarat will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and chief ministers of BJP-led states.
-
09:01 AM
Gujarat CM Oath-taking: Bhupendra Patel To Be Sworn In Today
Bhupendra Patel is set to take oath as the Chief Minister of Gujarat for a second consecutive term after BJP registered a 'historic' win. The oath-taking ceremony will be held in Gandhinagar at 2 PM today. Patel will be administered the oath as the 18th Chief Minister by Governor Acharya Devvrat at the Helipad Ground near the new Secretariat in Gandhinagar.
-
08:47 AM
Gokhale Wrongly Charged Under RP Act: TMC
The TMC leader was arrested over a tweet on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Morbi after a bridge collapse there. The tweet was found to be based on fake information, according to the Press Information Bureau (PIB) which issued a 'fact check' over it.
The TMC has alleged that Gokhale was charged under section 125 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 which relates to promoting enmity between classes in connection with an election.
-
08:44 AM
TMC Parliamentary Delegation To Visit EC
The Trinamool Congress has alleged a violation of the Representation of the People Act in the arrest of party spokesperson Saket Gokhale. To highlight the issue, a five-member TMC parliamentary delegation will visit the Election Commission of India today. The delegation will include Lok Sabha lawmakers Saugata Roy and Kalyan Banerjee, and Rajya Sabha members Sukhendu Sekhar Ray, Mausam Noor and Derek O'Brien.
Breaking News Today, December 12 LIVE Updates: Gujarat Decks Up For Bhupendra Patel's Oath-Taking Ceremony
Akanksha Verma
12 December 2022