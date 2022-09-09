Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel To Launch GujaratiJagran.Com Today In Ahmedabad

INDIA'S leading media group Jagran New Media is all set to expand its network in Gujarat. To be known as Gujarati Jagran.com, the new website which will focus on news related to Gujarat will be launched today. It will be inaugurated by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel in Ahmedabad. Dignitaries including state Health Minister Hrishikesh Patel, Social Justice Minister Pradeep Parmar and Labour Minister Brijesh Merja will be present with him.

With the launch of this website, Jagran news will now be available in four languages. Apart from Gujarati, Jagran is available in Hindi, English and Punjabi. Gujarati Jagran.com aims to bring the credible journalism of the Jagran Group to Gujarati readers. This initiative ensures their access to factual and investigative reports from Jagran's vast news network, Jagran Prime, and fact-checked stories from Vishvas News.

The website will cover local news, politics, the stock market, sports, astrology, lifestyle and health topics from different cities of Gujarat. After winning the trust of readers in the Hindi belt, Jagran New Media is now foraying into Gujarati. Launched in the nationally and internationally widely spoken Gujarati language, Gujarati Jagran.com will provide real-time news and information to the Gujarati community spread across the globe, including Gujarat.

Users will get relevant and reliable information including all local and national, and international news in one place. Not only this, users will get to read exclusive information on various topics including Entertainment, Sports, World, Stock Market, Business, Lifestyle, Food, Religion and Astrology.