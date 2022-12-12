Gujarat Cabinet: Harsh Sanghavi, Naresh Patel, Others Take Oath In Bhupendra Patel Govt

BHUPENDRA Patel took oath as the 18th chief minister of Gujarat for the second consecutive term on Monday. The event witnessed the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and chief ministers of BJP-led states.

Reportedly 20 cabinet ministers along with the chief minister will also take oath during the event.

BJP leaders Naresh Patel, Bachubhai Khabad and Parshottam Solanki take oath as ministers in the Gujarat cabinet. pic.twitter.com/c3ZSqBZ0Mv — ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2022

Bharatiya Janata Party leaders including Jagdish Vishwakarma, Harsh Sanghavi, Naresh Patel, Bachubhai Khabad, Parshottam Solanki also sworn in as ministers in the state cabinet.

Here's a list of the cabinet ministers who took oath on Monday along with the constituencies they represent :

Bhanuben Babariya - Rajkot Rural

Mulu Bera - Khambhaliya

Kuber Dindor - Santrampur

Kunvarji Bavaliya - Jasdan

Balvantsinh Rajput - Sidhpur

Raghavji Patel - Jamnagar Rural

Rushikesh Patel - Visnagar

Kanubhai Desai - Pardi

MoS

Praful Panseriya - Kamrej

Bhikhusinh Parmar - Modasa

Kunvarji Halpati - Mandvi (Surat)

Purushottam Solanki - Bhavnagar Rural

Bachubhai Khabad - Devgadh Baria

Mukesh Patel - Olpad

Mos (Independent Charge)

Harsh Sanghavi - Majura

Jagdish Vishwakarma - Nikol

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Assam'S Himanta Biswa Sarma, Uttarakhand's Pushkar Singh Dhami and Tripura's Manik Saha were also present at the event.

BJP swept the Gujarat Assembly election winning a whopping 156 seats, which is the highest number of seats any party has won after the formation of the state in the year 1960.

The BJP's seventh consecutive Assembly poll win in Gujarat is its biggest since the founding of this state in 1960.

Earlier, Patel was sworn in as the 17th Chief Minister of Gujarat on September 13, 2021.

He began his political journey as a member in Memnagar municipality and got elected as MLA from Ghatlodia constituency (Ahmedabad) in the 2017 Gujarat assembly elections.

Breaking his own record, Patel once again won from Ghatlodia constituency by a staggering margin of 1,91,000 votes in the 2022 election.

(With inputs from ANI)