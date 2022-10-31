Gujarat Bridge Collapse: Over 130 Deaths, Nine Detained; PM Modi Chairs High-Level Review Meet

The latest report confirms the deaths of 134 individuals in the mishap.(Reuters)

NINE people have been arrested so far in connection with the collapse of the bridge in Gujarat's Morbi on Sunday evening that claimed at least 134 lives. The day's search operations have been closed for today, and they will be resumed the following morning. PM Modi chaired a high-level meeting to review the situation in Morbi at Raj Bhavan in Gandhinagar earlier today.

#WATCH | Gujarat: PM Modi chaired a high-level meeting to review the situation in Morbi, at Raj Bhavan in Gandhinagar earlier today.

#MorbiBridgeCollapse pic.twitter.com/Yw4NRt2oMf — ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2022



Here Is The Latest Development In The Story:

1. In the latest update, a total of nine people have been arrested in connection with the bridge collapse in Gujarat's Morbi. It includes two managers of Oreva Company, two clerks, along with two contractors and three security guards.

"Nine people have been arrested in the Morbi bridge collapse case. They include two managers and two ticket booking clerks of Oreva group that was managing the bridge, "Rajkot Range IG Ashok Yadav said," informing the media of the criminal investigation into the tragedy that has shocked the country.

#WATCH | Gujarat: Earlier visuals of the rescue operation at the site of the incident in Morbi where a bridge collapsed leaving 134 people dead till now pic.twitter.com/5NjgNXLArI — ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2022

2. The latest report confirms the deaths of 134 individuals in the mishap. Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi said that a criminal case has been registered in connection with the incident.

#WATCH | Gujarat: Visuals from the site of the incident where a bridge collapsed in Morbi leaving 134 dead till now#MorbiBridgeTragedy pic.twitter.com/9Z7xssAoxD — ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2022

3. A First Information Report has been filed by the Gujarat Police in the incident in Gujarat's Morbi district against the clocks and e-bike maker Oreva Group for the attempt to commit culpable homicide and culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

4. The management agency failed to properly maintain and inspect the bridge, according to the authorities, and kept it open for people on October 26 instead, showing extreme irresponsibility. According to reports, the bridge was shut down for maintenance for almost 8 months while a private company handled the repairs.

5. According to India's top forensic laboratory, the cable bridge was snapped due to a heavy rush of people. The forensic officers used gas cutters to collect samples of the structure and found that a huge rush of people weakened the newly constructed bridge's structure.

6. The repairs to the bridge were carried out by the Oreva group, which is a Gujarat-based watchmaker. The Morbi district website described the suspension bridge as an engineering marvel built at the turn of the century, which reflects the progressive and scientific nature of the rulers of Morbi.

7. In a video that has gone viral on social media, some youngsters were seen kicking and shaking the cables of the bridge, apparently to scare other tourists, minutes before the collapse.

8. One of the survivors, Mehul Raval, said there were at least 300 people on the bridge when its cables snapped and it collapsed into the river. "The bridge suddenly caved in when we were on it. All the people fell into the river. The bridge collapsed mainly because it was overcrowded," Raval told reporters at the Morbi civil hospital.

9.Prime Minister Narendra Modi said today that he will "leave no stone unturned" to provide relief to the survivors, injured people, and families of those who died in the incident. Earlier, the Prime Minister's Office said that PM Modi has asked for close monitoring of the situation and the delivery of all possible help to the affected people. The injured person would be given an amount of Rs 50,000, as per the Prime Minister's Office.

#WATCH | PM Modi gets emotional as he talks about #MorbiBridgeCollapse tragedy, in Gujarat's Banaskantha pic.twitter.com/0pmVmGmC0f — ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2022

10. The incident took place during the late evening on Sunday. The officials said the victims are mostly locals who visited the bridge for recreational purposes.