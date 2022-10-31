Gujarat Bridge Collapse: Over 100 Killed, Rescue Ops Underway; PM, CM Announce Ex-Gratia

Over 100 people were killed after the collapse of a nearly century-old suspension bridge into the Machchhu river in Gujarat's Morbi city last evening. As per the Gujarat Information Department, around 177 people have been rescued from the accident site so far. Meanwhile, Rescue teams - including armed forces personnel and those from the NDRF are still conducting the search operations, officials informed. About 19 people have been admitted to the hospital with serious injuries, officials said, adding that the rescue work is being carried out using boats.

Here are the top updates on the Morbi bridge collapse:

*PM Modi condoled the deaths, he sought urgent mobilisation of rescue teams after the incident and announced a compensation of ₹2 lakh for the families of those who died. Also, PM Modi has cancelled his road show, scheduled to be held in Ahmedabad Monday after the accident.

*Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel inspected the site of the accident on Sunday night, took stock of the situation and held a review meeting. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi is concerned about the Morbi tragedy. He is in constant touch with me and is getting immediate details about the rescue and relief operations and the treatment of the injured," the Chief Minister said in a late-night tweet.

*The state government has announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh to the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

Morbi cable bridge collapse | Search & Rescue operation underway.



*The rescue operation is still underway. Indian Army had reached here around 3 at night. We are trying to recover the bodies. Teams of NDRF are also carrying out rescue operations.

*The British-era bridge, around 300 km from the state capital - Ahmedabad, collapsed at 6.42 pm on Sunday when around 500 people had congregated on it to perform some rituals for the Chhath puja.

*The bridge reopened just last week but it’s not clear if it had a clearance certificate. It was overcrowded at the time of the accident. Some people were seen jumping on the bridge and pulling its big wires, an eyewitness said, adding the bridge may have collapsed due to the “huge crowd” on it.

*Eyewitnesses said there were several women and children on the British-era “hanging bridge” when it snapped, plunging them into the water below. After the collapse, all that remained of the bridge was part of the metal carriageway hanging down from one end into the dark water.

Morbi cable bridge collapse | Injured patients are being taken to Morbi Civil Hospital for treatment.



*“Prime Minister's Office has extended massive support to carry out the rescue operation. SDRF and Police are already at the site. Cases under section 304, 308 and 114 of IPC have been registered on the management team of the bridge,” Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi said.

*Sanghavi said a five-member high-powered committee has been formed to probe the bridge collapse. It includes Roads and Buildings department secretary Sandeep Vasava and four other senior officers.