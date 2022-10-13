In Gujarat, Amit Shah Blames Nehru For 'Mess' In Kashmir, Hails Modi Govt For Removing Art 370

UNION Home Minister Amit Shah, who is on a visit to Gujarat to launch BJP's 'Gaurav Yatra', hit out at India's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru over the issues plaguing Jammu and Kashmir for years. Shah hailed the Narendra Modi government for the resolving the problems by abrogating Article 370, which gave special status to the ertswhile state.

"Due to the mistake of (first prime minister) Jawaharlal Nehru of inserting Article 370, Kashmir was in a mess. It could not be properly integrated with the country. Everybody wanted the removal of Article 370. Prime Minister Narendra Modi removed it in one stroke and completed the integration of Kashmir with the country," news agency PTI quoted Shah as saying.

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Modi too blamed Nehru for the long-standing issues in Kashmir while addressing a gathering in Gujarat.

Shah also took on Congress for mocking BJP over contruction of Ram Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya. Citing Congress slogans like 'mandir wahi banayenge but tithi nahi batayenge (the temple will be built but can't say when), Shah pointed out, "But the dates were declared, the ground breaking ceremony was completed and a grand temple is coming up at the promised place."

The Home Minister also highlighted the changes that were brought about by the BJP government in Gujarat in the past 27 years. Hitting out further at the Congress, he said, "Out of 365 days, curfew would be in force in 200 days in parts of Gujarat when the Congress was ruling the state. They (Congress) thought they would benefit if people fought each other. Those day are gone now."

"After Narendra Modi came to power in Gujarat, curfew has not been imposed in the state for the last 20 years," he claimed.

Shah was scheduled to flag off two 'gaurav yatras' of the party from Unai in Navsari district. On Wednesday, BJP national president JP Nadda had flagged off two such yatras.

BJP's 'gaurav yatra' began from Zanzarka in Ahmedabad district on Thursday morning, and will conclude at Somnath Temple town. The yatras from Unai will go to Ambaji Temple, covering the tribal belt of the state, and Fagvel Temple town in Kheda district, respectively.

The saffron party has planned five yatras to cover 144 constituencies in the state where Assembly polls are likely to be held by the end of 2022. Each yatra will take place over a span of eight to nine days.