'Gujarat Assured PM Modi's Victory In 2024': Amit Shah Eyes Lok Sabha Poll Hat-trick

AS THE General Assembly's polls are just a year away, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Sunday that the recent victory in Gujarat was important to convey the message of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's victory in the 2024 election.

In a public meeting during the inauguration of the projects in Gandhinagar, Shah said: "The seat of Gandhinagar north was not BJP's, but now you all have voted for BJP, hence it is my responsibility to complete all the works of this constituency."

"The 'Plastic Free Village' campaign has started from Moti Adraj today and soon a health and wellness centre will also be constructed," he said mentioning that a Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) has also been inaugurated in Rupal to treat the water as quoted by news agency ANI.

Targeting on the opposition Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) who contested in the recently concluded Gujarat Assembly polls, where the saffron brigade attained a whopping victory in 156 of the total 182 seats.

"This time, the Congress people came with a new look, and some new people from Delhi too came, but BJP won with a thumping majority. The Gujarat Assembly election has not only been important for the state but it has also significantly delivered the message from Kashmir to Kanyakumari that PM Modi will be the Prime Minister in 2024 as well," he said.

In the recently concluded Gujarat polls, Congress secured 17 seats, and the new entrant, the AAP, won five seats besides the Samajwadi Party (SP), which won a lone seat. Three independent candidates also registered wins.

Among the important seats that the BJP won in 2022 are Mahudha and Thasra of Kheda, Borsad of Anand, and Vyara, the regions that were considered the bastions of the "Grand Old Party." It also won 24 out of the 27 ST reserved seats in Gujarat, which is an increase of 12 seats as compared to the last assembly polls.