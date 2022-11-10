Gujarat Polls: In First List, BJP Fields CM Bhupendra Patel From Ghatlodiya, Hardik From Viramgam

BJP on Thursday announced the list of its candidates for Gujarat Assembly Polls. Incumbent Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will contest the elections from Ghatlodiya constituency.

Patidar leader Hardik Patel, who switched over from Congress in May this year and joined BJP in June, will contest the Gujarat polls from Viramgam constituency.

Gujarat Home minister Harsh Sanghavi will fight the polls from Majura constituency.

Cricketer Ravindrasinh Jadeja's wife Rivaba Jadeja will contest from Jamnagar North constituency.

The list was announced a day after the meeting of BJP's Central Election Committee. The CEC discussed and decided the names of 182 party candidates for the Gujarat polls.

Chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the meeting was attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Gujarat BJP Chief CR Patil, BJP National President JP Nadda, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Union Minister Bhupender Yadav and former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, among others.

Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and former Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel, including several veteran leaders have opted not to contest the state polls. Further, in the marathon meetings held on Wednesday, it was decided that young party leaders will be inducted this time.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state Gujarat goes to polls in two phases on December 1 and 5. The counting of votes will take place on December 8.

In the first phase, polling will be held for 89 Assembly seats, while 93 seats will go to polls in the second phase. The last date for nominations for 89 assembly constituencies in the first phase of elections in the state is November 14 and November 17 is the last date for nominations for the 93 assembly seats to be held in the second phase on December 5.