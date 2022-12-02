Gujarat Echoes With ‘Namo’ Chants As PM Modi Holds 50 KM Roadshow, Longest In History

THE VOTING for the first phase of the Gujarat Assembly Election in 89 seats across 18 districts of Saurashtra-Kutch and southern regions of Gujarat ended on Thursday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his home state, conducted a massive roadshow that BJP claimed biggest roadshow in history.

The 50-km roadshow, which aims to put the past behind it, began Thursday evening from Naroda Gam, one of the hotspots of the riots that broke out in 2002 after the fire at the Sabarmati Express in Godhra. After passing through 16 constituencies, including Thakkarbapanagar, Bapunagar, Nikol, Amraiwadi, Maninagar, Danilimbda, Jamalpur Khadia, Elisbridge, Vejalpur, Ghatlodia, Naranpur, and Sabarmati, it came to an end at Gandhinagar South. The route was travelled in more than 4 hours.

BJP taking to its official Twitter handle wrote, in the world’s largest democracy, it is the world’s biggest roadshow of world's most popular leader.

While appreciating the PM Mod’s action who stopped his convoy to give passage to an ambulance during a roadshow, the party said that’s why he is called “Sevak”.

As far as Naroda's seat comes, it is important for the saffron party. BJP in Naroda which has supported the party since 1990, has fielded 30-year-old Payal Kukrani BJP cadidate who is the daughter of Manoj Kukrani. Manoj Kukrani is one of the 16 convicts in the Naroda Patiya riots case, which resulted in the deaths of 97 Muslims.

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) which campaigned aggressively in Gujarat and challenged the ruling BJP, fielded Omprakash Tiwari, a two-term municipal councillor from Naroda who contested the seat on a Congress ticket in 2017.

The voting for the first phase of the Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022 concluded on Thursday while the polling in the remaining 93 of 182 assembly seats in Gujarat will take place in the second phase on Monday (December 5).

In the first phase, a total of 788 candidates are in the fray including 718 male candidates and 70 women candidates. A total of 39 political parties are contesting the elections in the first phase. As per the Election Commission of India (ECI), an average of 60.35 per cent voter turnout was recorded as of 5 pm on Thursday.