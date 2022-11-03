EC Cites 'Morbi Tragedy' For Delay In Announcing Gujarat Poll Dates, Refutes Congress' Allegations

THE ELECTION Commission on Thursday announced the much-awaited schedule for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly Election. As per the schedule announced by the EC, the elections in Gujarat will be held in two phases with the voting for the first phase on December 1. The voting for the second phase will be held on December 5 and results for the Gujarat Assembly Election 2022 will be announced on December 8 along with the Himachal Pradesh election.

The Election Commission was expected to announce the Gujarat poll schedule last month when it announced the Himachal Pradesh Election dates. The delay in announcing Gujarat poll dates also ignited stern reactions from the opposition parties who alleged that the poll schedule was delayed because of PM Modi's visit to his home state for announcing several development projects.

Reacting to the allegations, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar described them as false and said that the announcement of dates was delayed because of the tragic Morbi Bridge Collapse. He also said that Gujarat was also observing state mourning due to the tragedy. "Recently a very tragic incident occurred there (MorbiBridgeCollapse)- one of the reasons why we delayed. Also, there was state mourning in the state yesterday. So multiple factors," Rajiv Kumar said.

Meanwhile, the Congress, after the poll dates were announced, said that the Election Commission must give an explanation to the people of the country as to why it announced the polls to Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat assemblies on separate dates even though the votes for both would be counted on the same day.

Congress' Gujarat in-charge Raghu Sharma alleged that the BJP got time to hold several rallies on official expense and misused public resources to the hilt in Gujarat. "Want to thank Election Commission for announcing Gujarat polls finally despite BJP-led government's pressure," he said.

"The Election Commission should give an explanation as a constitutional body that while counting of votes for elections in both states will be on the same day, why elections were announced on different dates," Sharma said.

The Gujarat elections hold significance as it is likely to offer a clue to BJP's prospects in a general election due by 2024. The BJP is expecting a big win in Gujarat despite the criticism by the opposition over inflation and unemployment. The BJP is ruling Gujarat for the last 24 years straight. In the last state election five years ago, the BJP won 99 seats while the main opposition Congress ended up with 77.

In Gujarat, the BJP faces a challenge from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which has promised voters subsidies on electricity and other bills. The AAP rules the capital, Delhi, and hopes to become the main challenger in Gujarat, replacing the Congress. Meanwhile, the Congress party launched a cross-country march in September against "hate and division", hoping to revive its fortunes and regain some of the popularity it has lost to the BJP.