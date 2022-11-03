Gujarat Assembly Poll Dates To Be Announced By Election Commission Today

Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022: The dates for the much-awaited elections in the BJP stronghold will be announced days after the horrific Morbi bridge collapse incident which killed 135 people.

By JE News Desk
Updated: Thu, 03 Nov 2022 08:55 AM IST
Minute Read
Gujarat Assembly Poll Dates To Be Announced By Election Commission Today
Youth paints wall with awareness slogan for "Voting Rights" at Election poll. (ANI Image)

DAYS after announcing the dates for the Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections, the Election Commission of India will today announce the schedule for the Gujarat Assembly Elections at noon. The term of the 182-member Gujarat assembly ends on February 18 next year.

Citing the convention followed in 2017, the poll panel had not announced the Gujarat election schedule when it came out with Himachal Pradesh poll dates last month. While elections in Himachal Pradesh will be held in a single phase on November 12, the counting of votes will take place on December 8.

By keeping the counting date for Himachal Pradesh nearly a month after the polling, the commission had given a clear hint that votes for Gujarat would also be counted on December 8.

In 2017, the polls in the two states were announced on different dates but the counting took place together on December 18. Floods in Gujarat had led the EC to hold polls in the state after the Himachal Pradesh poll schedule was announced

Related Reads
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.