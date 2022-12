Gujarat Assembly Election Winners 2017, 2022: Check Full List Of Winning Candidates- BJP And Congress

RESULTS for the Gujarat Assembly elections 2022, which were held in two phases will be declared on Thursday, December 8. The counting of the votes will begin with the postal ballots at 8 AM following which the electoral votes will be counted. This year, Phase 1 of the Gujarat Elections was conducted on December 1, while Phase 2 of the elections was held on December 5. The state now awaits the final verdict where top contenders are the BJP and the Aam Aadmi Party led by Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

According to the exit polls, the ruling party BJP can gather anything between 117-151 among a total of 182, while AAP may finish second while Congress is likely to end up as the third-largest party in Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022. The minimum mark for winning the elections in Gujarat is 92.

Earlier in 2017, BJP won a nail-biting contest in which the opposition Congress threatened to dethrone the ruling saffron party. The polls in 2017 were held on December 9 and 14, 2017 and the result was announced on December 18, 2017.

Here's a full list of Gujarat Poll Winners from 2017