Gujarat Election Results: Litmus Test For Cong As AAP Eyes Main Oppn Space; BJP Confident On Retaining State

THE grand old party, Congress, will face a litmus test on Thursday where its space as the main opposition in the state of Gujarat will be challenged by the Aam Aadmi Party, which has just wrested power from the BJP in the Delhi MCD Elections. The counting of votes for the Gujarat Assembly Election 2022 will begin at 8 am on Thursday in 39 counting centres across 33 districts in the state.

The election to the 182-member legislative Assembly in Gujarat was conducted in two phases on December 1 and 5. The approximate voter turnout in the second phase of the Gujarat elections was recorded at 59.11 per cent, while Gujarat saw an overall turnout of 63.14 per cent during the first phase.

Buoyed by the exit polls, the ruling BJP in Gujarat is aiming for a straight seventh win in Assembly elections in the state. Exit polls have predicted a big majority for the BJP in Gujarat and if it happens, the saffron party will retain power in the state for the seventh consecutive term and equal Left Front's feat in West Bengal.

The ruling party is expected to win in the range of 117-151 seats, while the Congress was predicted to bag between 16 to 51 seats. The Aam Aadmi Party was projected to bag anything between two and 13 seats. The majority mark in Gujarat is 92.

Gujarat Assembly Election 2022: The Contest

While the contest in Gujarat has traditionally been between the BJP and Congress, it was three-cornered this time around with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) entering the poll arena. Political observers said the outcome will determine who captures the main opposition space in Gujarat.

For the BJP, a positive result will firm up Narendra Modi's bid for a third consecutive term as PM in 2024. For the Congress, its role as the main challenger to the BJP is at stake and Thursday's results will reveal if the party's ‘silent campaign' has cut ice with people. The top leaders of the party were busy with the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

For AAP, which carried out an aggressive campaign, the Gujarat election is a chance to establish itself as a pan-national party and a challenger to BJP at the national level also. Emboldened by the victory in the Delhi municipal elections, AAP hopes that its welfare politics will be accepted by the people in Gujarat.

Gujarat Assembly Election 2022: The Current Scenario

BJP has been in power in Gujarat for 27 years with Prime Minister Narendra Modi remaining in the Chief Minister's post for the longest time before becoming the Prime Minister. Congress gave a tough fight to the ruling BJP in the last assembly elections in 2017. However, AAP may spoil the game for Congress by taking away a significant vote share in their favour.

The fate of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)'s chief ministerial candidate Isudan Gadhvi, youth leaders Hardik Patel, Jignesh Mevani and Alpesh Thakor, among a total of 1,621 candidates will be decided on Thursday. In 2017, BJP was also reeling under pressure with the ongoing Patidar protests but this time the situation is in BJP's favour and the party may gain more seats compared to the previous polls.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, BJP won 99 seats and Congress 77 seats, while two seats went to BTP, one to NCP, and three to independents. Ahead of this month's elections, the BJP's number in the House stood at 110 and Congress at 60 after 20 MLAs who won on Congress tickets switched over to the BJP in the last five years, three of them quitting just ahead of the elections.



(With Agencies Inputs)