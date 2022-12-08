Jamnagar North Election Result 2022 LIVE: Jamnagar North To Witness Triangular Contest Between BJP, AAP And Congress

Jamnagar North Election Result 2022 LIVE: Jamnagar North is one of Gujrat’s 182 Legislative Assembly constituencies and part of the Jamnagar district. It is the fifth largest city in Gujrat which lies just to the south of the Gulf of Kutch. Reliance industries establish the world’s largest oil refining and petrochemicals complex in the Jamnagar district. The city also holds historical relevance as one of the most important and largest princely states of the Jadejas in the Saurashtra region. Jamnagar, historically known as Nawanagar, was founded by Jam Rawal in 1540.

According to the 2011 census, Jamnagar has a total population of 4,79,920. Out of these male voters are 53 per cent while female voters are 47 per cent.

The Election Commission of India will take up the counting of votes today at 8 am and will continue till all the votes are counted. The counting will start at 37 centres in Gujarat.

Gujarat Election: Candidates In Fray

Candidates in the fray for the upcoming assembly elections in Gujarat are Rivaba Jadeja from BJP, Bipendrasinh Jadeja from Congress. While AAP has fielded Karsan Karmur from the Jamnagar North assembly segment.

Gujarat Assembly Election 2017

In the 2017 Gujarat Assembly election, Jadeja Dharmendrasinh Merubha from BJP conquered the Jamnagar North constituency by defeating the INC candidate Ahir Jivanbhai Karubhai Kumbharvadiya. Jadeja Dharmendrasinh Merubha received over 84,327 votes with 58.95 per cent. Ahir Jivanbhai Karubhai Kumbharvadiya was the runner-up in the quest with 30.31 per cent.

Jamnagar North constituency recorded a voter turnout of 58.264 per cent in the 2017 Gujrat assembly election and the polling for this seat was held on December 9 and 14, 2017.

Gujarat Assembly Election 2022

An average voter turnout of over 63.31 per cent in phase 1 and 65.31 per cent in phase 2 in the Gujarat assembly election.

Elections to the 182-member Assembly in Gujarat took place in two phases, on December 1 and December 5. In the first phase, 89 seats went to polls, while the other 93 held voting in the second phase. The counting of votes will take place on December 8 along with Himachal Pradesh.