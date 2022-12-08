Gujarat Election Result 2022 LIVE: BJP Takes Lead In Initial Postal Ballot Counting

-
Gujarat Election Result: BJP Will Get Maximum Seats, Says Purnesh Modi
Gujarat Minsiter Purnesh Modi, who is BJP's candidate from Surat West, says BJP will break records. "It will get the maximum number of seats and the highest voting percentage. All our candidates will be ahead of their rival candidates by a huge margin. BJP will have a huge victory," he says.
Gujarat Election Result: BJP Leads In Postal Ballot Counting
As the counting of postal ballots concludes, BJP takes big leads. The counting of votes through Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) gets underway.
Gujarat Result: Cong Will Win With Majority, Says Mansa Candidate
"Today, counting of votes is taking place. With the blessings of the people, we will win with the majority," says Babuji Thakor, Congress candidate from Mansa constituency in Gandhinagar.
Gujarat Election: Voter Turnout
Gujarat witnessed a voter turnout of 59.11 per cent by the end of the second phase of polling. In the first phase of voting on December 1, Gujarat saw an overall turnout of 63.14 per cent. While polling for 68 assembly seats in Himachal Pradesh was held on November 12.
Gujarat Result 2022: Counting Underway In Gandhinagar
The counting of votes for the Gujarat Assembly election 2022 is underway in Gandhinagar. (Image: Twitter/ANI)
Gujarat Poll Results: 182 Counting Observers, 182 Election Officers On Duty
Gujarat Chief Electoral Officer P Bharathi said that 182 counting observers, 182 election officers and 494 assistant election officers have been deployed for the counting process. There are additional 78 Assistant Election Officers for the counting of votes. Further, 71 additional Assistant Election Officers have been assigned responsibility for the electronically transmitted postal ballot system in the previous polls
The Gujarat Battle: BJP Vs Cong, AAP
BJP has been in power in Gujarat for 27 years and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had served as its Chief Minister post for the longest time before becoming the Prime Minister. In 2017, Congress had put up a tough fight against BJP. However, this year it seems to be losing out to AAP, which has entered the Gujarat polls with vigorous campaigns. The Aam Aadmi Party would hope to replace Congress as the principal opposition party in Gujarat.
Gujarat Election Result: BJP Will Win 135-145 Seats, Says Hardik Patel
Hardik Patel exudes confidence that BJP will win 135-145 seats and form government in Gujarat. "The government will be formed on basis of work. No riots or terrorist attacks took place in past 20 years here. People know BJP met their expectations. They press 'Lotus' as their future will be safe under BJP. It did good governance and strengthened this trust," he says. (Image: Twitter/ ANI)
Gujarat Election Result 2022: Counting Of Votes Begins
Counting of votes begins for the high-stakes Gujarat Assembly election, where the BJP looks to retain the seat.
Gujarat Election Result 2022: Contest In Viramgam
Viramgam Assembly segment, which comprises Viramgam, Mandal and Detroj talukas of Ahmedabad, has been with the Congress for the last 10 years. Congress MLA Lakhabhai Bharwad defeated Bharatiya Janata Party's Tejashree Patel in 2017 by a margin of over 6,500 votes. In the 2012 Assembly polls, Tejashree Patel had contested as a Congress candidate and won.
Gujarat Results 2022: Rise Of Hardik Patel
Previously a member of Congress, since March 2019, Patel joined BJP in June this year. He gained prominence after he led the massive agitation demanding OBC status and reservation for the Patidar community. After years of protests, EWS (economically weaker sections) quota was introduced in Gujarat, and Patel was hailed widely for his leadership.
Gujarat Assembly Election Result 2022: Hardik Patel's Fate To Be Tested Today
Gujarat's prominent Patidar leader Hardik Patel contested the assembly elections from the home turf of Viramgam, in his first electoral contest. The youth leader who fought on BJP ticket faces a tough challenge in the constituency held by Congress since the past one decade. In the second phase of Gujarat Assembly polls, held on December 5, the 29-year-old Patidar leader went up against sitting Congress MLA Lakhabhai Bharwad.
Gujarat Election Results 2022: Congress' Amee Yajnik Faces Patel In Ghatlodia
In Ghatlodia, Patel faces Congress leader Amee Yajnik, who is the Rajya Sabha member from Gujarat since 2018. Yajnik is also a lawyer and social worker. It will be an uphill task for Yajnik as Congress has been unable to unseat BJP in Ghatlodia. In 2012 too, Congress suffered a loss when Rameshbhai Patel contested against the then chief minister Anandiben Patel.
Gujarat Election Results: Incumbent CM Bhupendra Patel Hopes To Reclaim Ghatlodia
60-year-old Bhupendra Patel, who was appointed the Gujarat Chief Minister in September 2021, contested from BJP bastion Ghatlodia. Patel was made the chief minister last year after the BJP high command decided to replace the Vijay Rupani cabinet to tackle anti-incumbency.
In 2017, the Ghatlodia seat was won by Patel, who defeated Congress' Shashikant (Bhurabhai) Patel by a huge margin of 1,17,750 votes.
Gujarat Election Results Live Updates: BJP Seeks 7th Straight Term
The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is seeking its seventh straight term in the coastal state where it has been ruling since 1995. In the 2017 Gujarat Assembly Election, the BJP triumphed by winning 99 seats. Meanwhile, the Congress won 77 seats.
Gujarat Assembly Election 2022
The Gujarat Assembly Election for 182 seats were held in two phases, on December 1 and December 5. In the first phase, 89 seats will go to polls, while the other 93 will vote in the second phase. The counting of votes will take place on today along with Himachal Pradesh.
Gujarat Election Results 2022 Live News Updates: Counting To Begin At 8 AM
Hello and welcome to Jagran English's LIVE blog where you will find all the latest updates from the counting process. The counting of votes for the Gujarat Assembly Election 2022 will begin at 8 am, and the results will be announced later in the day. The first trends of the Gujarat election results will come around 9 am.
AAP has made some inroads in the state banking on its performance in the last year's civic body polls. The AAP has announced that if it comes to power, its candidate from Khambalia seat, Isudan Gadhvi, will be the CM. The BJP has said that incumbent CM Bhupendra Patel will continue to be the CM, whereas the Congress has not announced its CM face. Elections to the 182-member Gujarat Legislative Assembly were held in two phases with the polling for the first phase on December 1 and the second phase on December 5.