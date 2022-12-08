Gujarat Election Result 2022 LIVE: BJP Takes Lead In Initial Postal Ballot Counting

Gujarat Assembly Election Result 2022 LIVE Counting News: The counting of votes for the Gujarat Assembly Election 2022 began at 8 am today and the results will be declared as the counting progresses. The ruling BJP, which is in power since 1995, is seeking its seventh straight term in Gujarat while the Congress, ousted for the last 27 years, is eyeing a comeback in the coastal state, which was once considered its Citadel. However, this time, the Gujarat Elections will not only be the traditional contest between BJP and Congress due to the new entrant Aam Aadmi Party, which is challenging both parties.









Gujarat Winner Candidate List 2022

AAP has made some inroads in the state banking on its performance in the last year's civic body polls. The AAP has announced that if it comes to power, its candidate from Khambalia seat, Isudan Gadhvi, will be the CM. The BJP has said that incumbent CM Bhupendra Patel will continue to be the CM, whereas the Congress has not announced its CM face. Elections to the 182-member Gujarat Legislative Assembly were held in two phases with the polling for the first phase on December 1 and the second phase on December 5.





ALSO FOLLOW LIVE Updates On Himachal Pradesh Poll Results