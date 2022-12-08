Bhiloda Election Result 2022 LIVE: Can BJP's Lotus Bloom This Time In SC-Reserved Bhiloda Seat?

Bhiloda Assembly, Gujarat Election Result 2022 Live News: BHILODA is one of Gujarat's 182 Legislative Assembly constituencies part of the Aravalli District. It is reserved for candidates belonging to the Scheduled Tribes. It is situated on the banks of the Hathmati River among the Aravalli Hills. The Lok Sabha constituency of Sabarkantha is made up of seven constituencies and Bhiloda is one of them. Due to tribal natives, this place has been named as Bhiloda. The city also holds historical relevance during British rule as Bhiloda was a part of Idar State. It was a part of Bombay state from 1947 to 1956 and after the independence, it merged with the Union of India. From 1961 to 2013, Bhiloda was a part of the Sabarkantha district which was separated and Aravalli district was formed.

The Election Commission of India will take up the counting of votes today at 8 am and will continue till all the votes are counted. The counting will start at 37 centres in Gujarat.

According to the 2011 census, Bhiloda has a total population of 16,074. Out of this 8,301 are male voters while 7,773 are female voters. There are a total of 3,464 families living in Bhiloda.

Gujarat Election: Candidates In Fray

Candidates in the fray for the upcoming assembly elections in Gujarat are Rupsibhai Babubhai Bhagora from AAP, P.C.Baranda from BJP, Parghi Rajendrakumar Kantibhai from INC, Asari Amrutbhai Dharmabhai from GNNS, Dr.Mark Katara from BTP, Varunkumar Kalyansinh Katara from GSNJP while Kaushikkumar Shankarbhai from IND.

Gujarat Assembly Election 2017

In the 2017 Gujarat Assembly election, INC candidate Dr Anil Joshiyara conquered the Bhiloda constituency by defeating BJP candidate P.C.Baranda. Dr Anil Joshiyara received over 95,719 votes with a 49.26 vote percentage. P.C. Baranda was the runner-up in the quest with 83,302 votes.

Bhiloda constituency recorded a voter turnout of 48.45 per cent in the 2017 Gujrat assembly election and the polling for this seat was held on December 9 and 14, 2017.

Gujarat Assembly Election 2022

An average voter turnout of over 63.31 per cent in phase 1 and 65.31 per cent in phase 2 of the Gujarat assembly election.

Elections to the 182-member Assembly in Gujarat took place in two phases, on December 1 and December 5. In the first phase, 89 seats went to polls, while the other 93 held voting in the second phase. The counting of votes will take place on December 8 along with Himachal Pradesh.